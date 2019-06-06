Morisette meets Will Smith, duets with Disney composer Alan Menken

  • June 6, 2019
  • Entertainment
    • Morisette met Hollywood actor Will Smith, who plays Genie in Aladdin, as well as Alan Menken, the man behind some of Disney’s timeless hits.

    After being chosen to sing the local version of “A Whole New World” alongside Darren Espanto for the live-action version of Aladdin, Walt Disney Studios Philippines flew Morissette Amon to Japan to grant one of her wishes: to meet Will Smith and share a duet with the legendary and Oscar-winning Disney composer Alan Menken.

    Morisette, whose childhood dream was to become a Disney princess, was so excited to meet the popular Hollywood actor, who played Genie in the film. She was also ecstatic to meet the man behind some of Disney’s timeless classics.

    “A lot of kids in the Philippines grew up to your music – including myself. And it’s such an honor to be meeting you,” Morissette told Alan.

    Will personally requested for Morissette, whom he described as having a lovely voice, to sing “A Whole New World” with the song writer.

    During their meeting, the 69-year-old composer revealed to the Pinay singer that Lea Salonga, who served as the original singing voice of Princess Jasmine, told him a lot about her.

    Sadly, Darren Espanto wasn’t able to join her on the trip.

    Popular Disney songs composed by Alan include “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas and “Beauty and the Beast” from the film of the same name, among others.(push.com.ph)

