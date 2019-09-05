Movie Review: Angel Has Fallen (PG) ** 

Ideas are the grease that runs the Hollywood wheels. Out to better their last effort are the forces behind Angel Has Fallen. Whether the stars have aligned correctly for this VVS Films release May well boil down to whether you are a fan of this limited series or a newcomer. Either way enjoy another summer time actioner now making waves at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres around B.C.

Brawn, brains and charm make up the DNA of action films. Fresh off two winning bouts of saving the President ace Secret Service officer Mike Banning is at it again. Only this time actor Gerald Butler must face some personal demons that weight heavily in family, friends and dare I say future employment.

When a bad actor puts the screws to Banning all bets are off as to whether he can survive what lies ahead. Even though we have seen some elements of this plot before Butler manages to make his character believable largely owing to the emotional baggage plaguing his daily life.

Shot in Sofia Bulgaria Angel has Fallen is chalk full of fights. Bodies seem to be piling up everywhere as a man tries to clear his name with the weight of the world on his shoulders. Veteran acting stalwarts Nic Nolte and Morgan Freeman add to the luster of an administration in chaos Stunts galore and lots of grit make this another bullet in the macho man arsenal. (Robert Waldman)

