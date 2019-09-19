Movie Review: Freaks (PG) ***

Timing is everything in life. Naturally this truism also applies in the movie business. Ideal timing on Friday the 13th sees the Taro PR release of Freaks. Worth seeking out in local Theatres around B.C. you can look forward to also catching it when it reaches home cable and is released on DVD

Guilty pleasure are few and far between In life – and at the Movies. That’s why Freaks is such a wicked delight. Refreshing, interesting and unexpected twists and turns welcome you throughout this tale of a rather disjointed family,

Talk about an offbeat theme and over the top inflated performances. Set In modern America yet filmed in Vancouver B.C. Suburbia is turned on its ear thanks to a domineering dad and an oh so precious daughter. Confinement can be cumbersome so it’s with great relief we see Lexy Kolker break out of the shell her domineering dad Emile Hirsch has cast her way.

Elements of science fiction, horror, a sense and of discovery and some dark humor spark the intensity and insanity of it all. Decidedly different and fresh Freaks also has Bruce Dern as an eccentric ice cream vendor who perfectly fits the mood of this creepy head-turner. Full of engaging performances Freaks lives up to its reputation and then some.( Robert Waldman)

