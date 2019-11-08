Movie Review: Jojo Rabbit (PG) *****

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 8, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 72

    • Heil Fun!
    War is hell. See the ultimate symbol of hate get his just dessert in Jojo Rabbit. Wildly flamboyant this gut wrenching not so subtle dark comedy from Fox Searchlight Pictures pushes all the right buttons. Hot off it’s triumphant run at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival this must-see movie is now spellbinding audiences at the International Village Cinemas and Cineplex Cinemas Langley.

    Who would have thought a director from the world of Marvel superhero movies could pull off a complete change of course. Star-making Director Taiko Waititi leaves Thor’s hammer behind to wrestle with none other than certified real-life madman Adolph Hitler. Set in world war 2 Jojo Rabbit follows the plight of Aryan star in the making Jojo Betzler. In a star-making break-out performance Roman Griffin Davis turns up the heat as a shy raw recruit hoping to be a star convert to the Nazi cause.

    Where Jojo really picks up speed is the interaction the lad has with the actual leader of Germany, Herr Hitler himself. Smooth as silk and over the top is director Waikiki whose delivery as Adolph is hilarious. Great writing that focuses on the horrors engulfing Germany and its Jewish citizens is searing. Great performances from Amongst others Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson further solidify this smart black comedy.

    News of a secret resident living in the Betzler household further Ramps up the fear that fuels this reign of terror. Through it all somehow Jojo maintains his sanity. Even a degree of humanity shines through in this monstrous society giving hope and possibly a touch of tolerance and redemption in an otherwise bleak existence.

    Sincere and heroic Jojo Rabbit is an excellent movie, one of the best of any year and it also serves as a wonderful teaching moment on the culture of hate, its dangers, and effective ways to combat this scourge. Truly a must see film. (Robert Waldman)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Ex-INC member and lover convicted of concubinage

    Next Story

    Movie Review:Leonardo: The Works (G)*****

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 08 November 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Movie Review:Leonardo: The Works (G)*****

      Gifted! Art and travel collide In Leonardo: The Works. Like the title suggests here we have a very insightful look at the wondrous career of one of a kind painter Leonardo da Vinci. Known globally as a true ambassador of Italy and the world of art people will be ...

    • 08 November 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Movie Review: Jojo Rabbit (PG) *****

      Heil Fun! War is hell. See the ultimate symbol of hate get his just dessert in Jojo Rabbit. Wildly flamboyant this gut wrenching not so subtle dark comedy from Fox Searchlight Pictures pushes all the right buttons. Hot off it’s triumphant run at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival ...

    • 07 November 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Ex-INC member and lover convicted of concubinage

      The Manila Standard ran the following story about the court case. Expelled Iglesia Ni Cristo member Rovic Canono and mistress Joanna Mariz Manuel were found guilty last week by a QC trial court of having “open sexual relations” despite the woman knowing Canono to be married. Canono came to ...

    • 07 November 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Why James and Nancy’s ‘Soulmate Project’ won’t be your typical teleserye

      TOKYO — From independent films, mainstream blockbusters, to Primetime Bida offerings, in-demand director Antoinette Jadaone has done it all. Well, mostly. “Soulmate Project,” the recently announced TV series starring Kapamilya star James Reid and K-pop idol Nancy of MOMOLAND, is lined up as Jadaone’s next big undertaking, and already ...

    • 07 November 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach hospitalized during twins Andres and Tash’s 18th birthday

      Despite the circumstances, actress and former beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach chooses to see the silver lining. She expressed gratitude for her family who kept her company during her hospitalization, particularly her twins Atasha and Andres who were celebrating their 18th birthday. The former Bb. Pilipinas-Universe went to St. Luke’s ...

    %d bloggers like this: