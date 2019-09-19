Movie Review: The Lighthouse (PG)

Must see films are few and far between. Standout acting comes your way in VVS Film’s The Lighthouse. Sure, to be a big hit at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival be sure to put this on your must-see list.

Tour de force acting courtesy of all grown up teenage heartthrob Robert Pattinson

(Twilight) and wily veteran Willem Dafoe (Speed 2) seize the screen as two men charged with keeping a lighthouse up and running – and safe – find themselves locked in a dangerous game of survival. Shot In black and white by famed director Robert Eggers this two-hour film is a bonafide chiller as we see two men become Increasingly mad over time. Elements of Hitchcock and Fellini collide in this engrossing tale of an apprentice and boss locking horns in a confined space.

Atmosphere matters and expect a host of awards to come The Lighthouse’s way early next year. With nods to Mother Nature, the supernatural, and hallucinatory desperation The Lighthouse has it all. Fresh and original it grabs you from start to finish. ( Robert Waldman )

For more information on the Vancouver International Film Festival go to viff.org

Tel: (604) 683-3456

Showtime:

Saturday Sept. 28. 6:00 PM. The Centre for Performing Arts

