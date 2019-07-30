Movie Review: Marianne & Leonard (PG)- Words of Love!

Hot on The heels of the recent Canada Day celebrations comes an eventful documentary on A leading light from the land of maple syrup and Hockey- Leonard Cohen. Thanks to Taro PR and Elevation Pictures Marianne & Leonard gives us a peek into the full career and most personal parts of this coveted performer. Engage your senses and do search out this enlightening movie at select Theatres around B.C.

You think you know a lot about Leonard Cohen? Think again. In a very well put together documentary this ninety odd minute movie looks at the formative years of Cohen and focuses mainly on his romantic relationship with a beautiful Norwegian woman named Marianne. Through candid interviews with a host of the main man’s friends plus home movie footage we learn of the impact this beautiful blonde muse had on this visionary from Canada.

Remember much of the focus of those years was in the freewheeling sixties and what better place for Cohen to sow some of his wild oats and hone his meaningful literary and poetic messages than On the idyllic Greek Island of Hydra. There he meets Marianne and the two embark on and oh so special love affair that would span the decades.

Besides focusing on the romantic aspects of this Bohemian modern day Casanova Marianne & Leonard looks at the ups and downs of the career of this multi-talented wordsmith turned musicians. Yes, some dirt is shared but this candid look into a one of a kind personality and performer will be music to the ears of his legion of fans. Thoughtful, emotional and all encompassing Marianne & Leonard is a new take on an old legend and really does open your eyes to the genesis of one of Canada’s most treasured leading lights.(Robert Waldman)

