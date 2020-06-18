Movie review: The Postcard Killings (PG) ***

  June 18, 2020
  • Entertainment
    • Travel Kills!
    Travel isn’t what it used to be. Besides the Covid dilemma travel can be vexing – and dangerous. One could say you may just take your life into your hands when you go abroad. Unexpected murders hit close to home for an American lawman in the scintillating The Postcard Killings. So instead of jetting off to some exotic place sit back and relax In the comfort of your own home by simply ordering this new movie on line from your local cable company or internet provider.
    Going missing is bad news all around. When a honeymooning couple can’t be reached and bad things happen father Jacob Kanton springs into action. New York’s finest embodied by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Ransom) goes to England in search of answers. Stonewalling doesn’t work for this guy and not before long he is immersed in a continental manhunt spearheaded by allegedly some of the best sleuths in the business.
    As the bodies pile up we see the demented methods utilized by this killer (s) in the best CSI/Criminal Minds tradition. Emotions come to a head as the hunt is on. Like all good thrillers you immerse yourself in the mechanics of solving this diabolical crime spree with scenic postcards providing some rather disturbing clues of the gravity of the situation.
    Effective and enjoyable if you like whodunnits The Postcard Killings May be worth ordering up. Also featured is ex-Bond villainess Famke Janssen (Goldeneye).
    For more movie reviews check out my website https://moviereviewssite.com/
    Or go to my new YouTube channel.  Robert Waldman The Movie World.

