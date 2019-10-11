Movie Review: The Rabbi Goes West

Wagons Ho!

Religion can be a source of good or evil. Out to make amends and spread the good word of God is a free-spirited messenger on a perilous mission in The Rabbi Goes West. Straight from New York to of all places remote Montana our bearded one takes his gospel to rural farmers living the good life while Roaming the range.

Interviews with local Jewish leaders and the so far non-indoctrinated citizens flesh out this engaging story. Full of bits of Jewish tradition one learns about the history of the ultra orthodox Chassidic movement born in New York with a desire to recruit others to their following. Folksy and charming The Rabbi Goes West wears its heart on its sleeve and is entertaining largely due to the charismatic performance of Rabbi Chaim Bruk As the chosen one. Playing Monday Oct. 7. 6:30 PM at the Cinematheque and Tuesday Oct. 8 11:30 am at the International Village Cinema #10(Robert Waldman)

