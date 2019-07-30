Movie Review: Toy Story 4 (PG)- Friends to Infinity!

Imagination is the driving force behind Pixar movies. Now owned by the mouse kingdom Disney again hits the mark with the crowd-pleasing Toy Story 4. Good news travels fast and audiences at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C. will be glad to know the franchise hasn’t lost any steam.

Nostalgia and fun are the calling cards for the Toy Story movies. Installment four in the hit animation series continues to amaze and connect with audiences. People can relate to the stories and warmth and simplicity conveyed by these stick like well defined characters is contagious.

No one likes losing anything. Kids in particular dread misplacing let alone losing their favourite doll or keepsake. So when a crazy contraption called Forky goes astray it’s up to Sheriff Woody and friends to try to bring back this animated fork to its rightful owner, a little girls lost.

Loss figures prominently in this almost two hour movie that just breezes by. There is a sense of urgency and even mild danger present as these toys try to reunite a creation with its rightful owner. Tension and humour collide in this delightful trip down memory lane which exhibits all that youthful charm and human warmth that Disney is so famous for.

Sparkling dialogue, bright colorful characters and a race against time make Toy Story 4 a lot of fun to watch. Take your kids or if you have none just Marvel in the animation and storyline in this terrific exciting escapist yarn.(Robert Waldman)

