Movie Review: Where’s my Roy Cohn?

Say what you will. Donald Trump and his going’s on easily outweighs the Canadian election and our dull as doughnuts so-called would be leaders. To some that may be a good thing. Learn all about the man who made Donald who he is today ( apart from his father) in the exceptionally well made Where’s my Roy Cohn? Insightful to a fault this must see Sony Pictures Classics and Mongrel Media movie is heading Vancouver’s way. Be sure to catch this dynamic documentary at the International Village Cinemas that for two hours will leave you spellbound. Opens Oct. 11.

You don’t have to be into politics to realize the importance of those Behind the scenes players. One of a kind New York wonderboy Roy Cohn wrote the book on how to get to the top – by hook And by crook. Unbelievable vintage newsreel footage and candid family interviews show how Cohn rose from obscurity to the highest levels of power – first In New York and then in Washington D.C.

Much of the focus of this insightful look into a truly larger than life character concerns Cohn’s work as chief counsel for Senator Joseph McCarthy and his notorious anti Communist Committee. After That notoriety Cohn became a household name. Just how he manipulated people and courted the press inspired former client Donald Trump to go for power and to win at all costs.

Up close and personal we get as questions about Cohn’s sexuality provide fodder for innuendo as does his penchant for making a name for himself in high New York society. Courted by industry titans and organized crime heavyweights Where’s my Ray Cohn? shows how a small town lawyer can reach the ultimate pinnacle of power. Here’s one film you shouldn’t miss.(Robert Waldman)

Like this: Like Loading...