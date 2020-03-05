Movie Review:Ford v Ferrari

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 5, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 70

    • In stark contrast to the ‘Frozen 2’ release on the big screen in November, this docu-drama surely put some heat in one genre that has been overlooked, or perhaps forgotten, in the past half-century: American dominance in the motor industry.
    Director James Mangold, of ‘Wolverine’ and ‘Logan’ fame, has created a masterpiece that brings the audience out of the spectators’ rafters into the cramped cockpit of the Ford GT40 as it tried to wrestle the 24-hour race away from the Italians, specifically the Ferrari 330 P3. To the layman, the red Ferrari has always been the sleek and sexier mechanical representation of man’s desire for speed and aesthetics, while endurance has been the ultimate test of both man and machine. This is where the men behind the desks created a corporate rivalry across the Atlantic Ocean, with the ego as huge as American automotive mogul Henry Ford II passing on his legacy on the international racetrack that has been traditionally and exclusively European – to prove to the whole world that good ol’ Detroit gearheads can come face to face with the Italian giants – with some English put in to add class.
    Originally written with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in mind, British Oscar great Christian Bale was a much better-looking choice to portray British racecar driver Ken Miles to maintain the creative tension with Ford’s Texan auto designer Carroll Shelby (Oscar winner Matt Damon), and their camaraderie oozes like gear oil on the drawing board, the test track and the moment of truth at Le Mans, France in the summer of 1966.
    Whether or not it was due to the difference in citizenship, strategic approach or pressure from then-Ford GM Lee Iacocca (who recently died last year at 94 – played by ‘Walking Dead’s Jon Bernthal), and ultimately adding the matching soundtrack of the era in its fuel tank to the tire-level camera angles on the French asphalt, this cinematic and ‘bromantic’ car trip will surely take you for a joyride that you won’t soon forget.
    Experience ‘Ford v Ferrari’ in your own living room now, without the fumes, sweat, burning rubber and engine noise that made heroes out of extraordinary men, as 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment recently released this epic in 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and DVD.

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Nuuk’

    Next Story

    The Invisible Man (PG) ****

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      WHO:World now in ‘uncharted territory’ with COVID-19

      As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and claim lives, the World Health Organization has a dire warning. “We are in uncharted territory,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on March 2. “We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can ...

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      Statement on Fraud Prevention Month

      Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement: “Every year, millions of people apply to visit or immigrate to Canada to enjoy the many opportunities that our country has to offer. “The vast majority of these applicants are genuine and ...

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister creates committee on COVID-19

      The Government of Canada’s top priority is the wellbeing and safety of all Canadians. With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving rapidly internationally, we need to continue working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to reduce potential risks to Canadians and our economy. While Canada has not experienced the ...

    • 05 March 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Pacquiao-Garcia fight looms

      Six months after ending previously unbeaten Keith Thurman’s victory streak, Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao could have, likewise, ended shopping for an opponent that started since then. This looked to have developed when after scoring his first career victory as a welterweight Saturday night (Sunday in Manila), Mikey Garcia ...

    • 05 March 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      What Manny Pacquiao wants to tell Sarah G, Matteo

      Those angered by the overprotectiveness of Sarah Geronimo’s mother, Divine Geronimo, are not without reason. But that does not mean that the pop star should echo this “hate” towards her mom, according to Sen. Manny Pacquiao, as he was asked about the hot topic in a radio interview this ...

    %d bloggers like this: