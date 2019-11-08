Movie Review:Leonardo: The Works (G)*****

Gifted!

Art and travel collide In Leonardo: The Works. Like the title suggests here we have a very insightful look at the wondrous career of one of a kind painter Leonardo da Vinci. Known globally as a true ambassador of Italy and the world of art people will be fascinated and mesmerized as this documentary from Seven Arts looks at this one of a kind genius’s formidable career that took the fifteenth century by storm. And that contribution to world culture and history continues to this day. Part of Cineplex’s Exhibit on Screen series and here for just one special showing Leonardo is certainly one of the highlights of this series – so far.

Embrace the arts and learn to appreciate good things. Great things will come your way as this film for 100 minutes takes you on a visual tour of one of Italy’s great statesmen. It is in Depth and soulful. Scores of classic paintings that are dreamy and unforgettable are front and Centre and a key part of this memorable glimpse into a true art legend. Full of insightful commentary from true experts in the world of art we are taken on a journey that gives us a candid glimpse into what went into the making of some fascinating paintings. These host commentators of Leonardo are knowledgeable and extremely well-spoken and undoubtedly well- researched men and women who are bonfire experts in Their field. Most importantly they use simple easy to understand language to explore the thought process of Leonardo. The man’s natural abilities from his days as a young man apprentice revealed a talent second to none. Here an Easy to understand interpretation of the meaning of scores of absolutely gorgeous paintings point to a true genius who learned the art of painting to perfection.

Travel bugs will be stunned as we head over to the main man’s home base of Florence Italy. Save yourself the cost of a plane ticket to Europe and do your part in the battle of climate change by instead making your way down to Vancouver to enjoy this one of a kind look at a marvelous man. You don’t need to be an art lover to appreciate beauty and Leonardo: The Works is an easy way to see up close and personal some tremendous paintings.

Enjoy this enthralling escape that should surely please all palettes(Robert Waldman)

