Movie Review:The Men’s Room

Boys Night out!

Please don’t confuse the title The Men’s Room with your local WC. Even though there is a bit of washroom/locker room style dialogue in This drama that would be completely missing the point. Watch and learn as a group of some 25 or so Norwegian men share a love of singing. For a number of years these high spirits of all ages meet for a friendly sly sing-off. Training aside this male bonding gets put to the test when one of their comrades faces his own inner demons when a health issue boils to the surface.

Beautiful mystical songs with a Black Sabbath blend are front and Centre In This zesty, 75 minute drama which focuses on how grown men learn and bond with one another when faced with their own mortality. Solid acting and a free wheeling free loving spirit make this musical triumph soar. Playing Sunday Sept 29 1:15 pm at the Playhouse, Friday Oct. 4. 3:45 pm at the Playhouse and Wednesday Oct 9. 9:30 PM at the International Village Cinema #10. (Robert Waldman)

