a-love-to-last

ABS-CBN OPENS 2017 WITH NEWEST PRIMETIME FAMILY DRAMA “A LOVE TO LAST”

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 26, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 32

    • ABS-CBN opens the year 2017 with the premiere of the much awaited family drama, “A Love to Last,” on Primetime Bida.

    Topbilled by box office actress Bea Alonzo and sought after leading man Ian Veneracion, “A Love to Last” is a timely story about family and how love isn’t always what it seems to be.

    Andeng Agoncillo (Bea Alonzo), a bread-winner and a successful events organizer, has always believed in love. For her, love is being with the man she loves and having a happy family with him.

    Unfortunately, her ideal fairy tale love story didn’t have its happy ending after she caught her fiancé cheating on her days before their wedding. But despite this, Andeng remains hopeful that love will still come her way.

    Anton Noble IV (Ian Veneracion), meanwhile, thought he already found love. After many years of marriage, his wife Grace (Iza Calzado) decided to leave him and demanded for an annulment. He’s then left with their three children and became a single father, on top of his job as a president and CEO of his company.

    Fate then brings them together in the most unexpected time and place. Never have Andeng imagined that she will find love in an older man— a much older man.  As she takes this risk, she also finds herself caught in the middle of Anton’s complicated life— dealing with the ex-wife and seeking acceptance from his kids.

    How far will Andeng go to fight for the family she wished for and to fight for her place in Anton’s life?

    Joining the cast of “A Love to Last” are Enchong Dee, Julia Barretto, Ronnie Alonte, JK Labajo and Hannah Vito. It is under the direction of Jerry Lopez Sineneng and Richard Arellano with creative head Henry Quitain under the business unit headed by Lourdes De Guzman. Star Creatives is led by COO Malou Santos.

    Don’t miss the premiere of “A Love to Last” on Primetime Bida soon on ABS-CBN.

    Share

    Previous Story

    CHILD-FRIENDLY KAPAMILYA PROGRAMS AND STARS DOMINATE ANAK TV SEAL AWARDS

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • a-love-to-last
      26 December 2016
      2 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN OPENS 2017 WITH NEWEST PRIMETIME FAMILY DRAMA “A LOVE TO LAST”

      ABS-CBN opens the year 2017 with the premiere of the much awaited family drama, “A Love to Last,” on Primetime Bida. Topbilled by box office actress Bea Alonzo and sought after leading man Ian Veneracion, “A Love to Last” is a timely story about family and how love isn’t ...

    • makabata-hall-of-famer-judy-ann-santos-and-coco-martin-with-anaktv-president-elvira-yap-go
      26 December 2016
      5 hours ago No comment

      CHILD-FRIENDLY KAPAMILYA PROGRAMS AND STARS DOMINATE ANAK TV SEAL AWARDS

      Judy Ann Santos and Coco Martin make it to Makabata Hall of Fame  ABS-CBN has proven to be a child-sensitive and family-friendly network after its programs and stars received prestigious Anak TV awards from the Anak TV Foundation last Saturday (Dec 10) during an awarding ceremony held at the ...

    • aldub
      25 December 2016
      23 hours ago No comment

      Alden and Maine in a TV series, finally

      Every popular love team has their own TVCs (a lot of them), big screen projects and a television series. Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, otherwise known as AlDub, have done almost everything except starring in a soap opera. Since their astronomic rise as one of the most popular love ...

    • Miss_World
      25 December 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      PH Gray finishes in Top 5 of Miss World

      Miss Philippines Catriona Gray finished in the Top 5 of the Miss World 2016 competition in Maryland, United States, Sunday afternoon (early Monday morning in Manila). The crown went to Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico. Yaritza Reyes of the Dominican Republic was named First Princess and Natasha Mannuela of Indonesia ...

    • james-taylor-portrait-session
      25 December 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      James Taylor cancels Manila concert

      American singer-song writer James Taylor announced that his Manila concert set for next year in February will not push through, citing his concerns over the alleged summary executions happening in the country. The five-time Grammy winner said he has to make a “political stand” even though his music isn’t ...

    %d bloggers like this: