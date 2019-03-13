Alone/Together movie earned close to PHp300 million

Speaking of hits, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s movie, “Alone/Together,” has earned close to P300 million.

The real-life sweethearts are currently in the Middle East for the movie premiere and to meet the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), who have shown love for Liza and Enrique.

“Nakaka-touch sila,” said Liza of the OFWs. “They tell us they miss their families. Sana daw, kasama nila ang mga ito when they watched ‘Alone/Together’.”

As soon as she returns, Liza will start work on a new project. She cannot talk about it yet, said the actress, but she promises to reveal more soon.

Enrique, on the other hand, plans to rest for a couple of months. He bought a resort in a nearby province which he plans to develop and open to the public.

“Tamang tama nga naman kasi for this summer,” said someone close to the actor.

Our source also revealed that Enrique has a rest house built in the property for his family and friends.

