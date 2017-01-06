Arci, Jessy and Coleen are together for the first time in a sexy action comedy that’s Star Cinema’s first salvo for 2017, “Extra Service,” directed by Chris Martinez.

Arci is paired with Ejay Falcon, Jessy with Enzo Pineda who’s from GMA-7 and Coleen with Vin Abrenica, a transferee from TV5. They play convicted felons who meet in jail and are recruited by Carmi Martin to be secret agents. They are named Au, Em, Gee and work undercover as masseuses at the Touch Mahal Spa of Tessie Tomas. So they’re spa workers by night and spies by day.

“I play Au, short for Aurora,” says Arci. “Nabilanggo ako for robbing a bank. I’m called the Kapitana kasi sobrang strong ng personality ko.”

“I’m Em for Emerald,” says Coleen. “I’m called Maldita. Ako ‘yung hothead sa amin, laging nang-aaway, fierce. Lagi kong kinokontra si Au kaya lagi kaming nag-aaway.”

“I’m Gee na nabilanggo naman for hacking,” says Jessy. “Ako ‘yung pinakamatalino sa’min, tech savvy, but bobo rin kasi I’m not streetsmart. I’m called Genia.”

Chris Martinez says the script written by Alpha Habon echoes “Charlie’s Angels” and “Mission Impossible,” but with a very Pinoy flavor. Carmi Martin as the girls’ boss speaks carabao, Visayan-accented English.

“I’m glad to be part of this film kasi I started in showbiz as one of Dolphy’s Angels,” says Carmi. “Nakaka-relate ako sa kanila kasi sila ang modern version ng Dolphy’s Angels.” (M. Bautista )

