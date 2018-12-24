‘Fantastica’

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 24, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 35

    • Directed by Barry Gonzales, starring Vice Ganda, Richard Gutierrez, Dingdong Dantes, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Kisses Delavin, Donny Pangilinan, Bela Padilla, Ryan Bang and Jaclyn Jose

    “Fantastica” revolves around Bellat (Vice), who wants to rebuild the carnival called “Perya Wurtzbach” to save it from bankruptcy. The “perya” also serves as his home, along with his mother Fec (Jaclyn), and adopted brothers Daks (Ronnie), Pepe (Edward) and Junjun (Donny).

    Because of debts, the family is on the verge of being evicted from their land by the family of Bellat’s former best friend, Dong Nam (Dingdong), until an old friend, Prince Pryce (Richard), comes and offers a deal—if Bellat helps him find the lost princesses, Rapusleya (Loisa), Maulan (Maymay) and Ariella (Kisses) of the magical land called “Fantastica,” he will help rebuild the carnival.

    In preparation for their return to “Fantastica,” everyone realizes that the portal can only be opened by gathering 10,000 claps and laughter, and the only way to achieve this is to relaunch “The Perfect Show” that “Perya Wurtzbach” was once known for.

    Together with family and friends, Bellat aims to pull this off to save their home.
    Lead star Vice Ganda made sure to cast some of today’s hottest love teams to ensure the movie’s box-office success.

    “Every year, you have to make sure your project is successful. You can never tell—it might be your last. I’d be crazy not to do that, especially since we’re from the same home network. Everyone who I think could help make this film a success is welcome,” Vice declared. The film is a Star Cinema production.

    (M. R. CRUZ, Inq.net)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Jake Zyrus’ dream wedding happening soon

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 24 December 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      ‘Fantastica’

      Directed by Barry Gonzales, starring Vice Ganda, Richard Gutierrez, Dingdong Dantes, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Kisses Delavin, Donny Pangilinan, Bela Padilla, Ryan Bang and Jaclyn Jose “Fantastica” revolves around Bellat (Vice), who wants to rebuild the carnival called “Perya Wurtzbach” to save it from bankruptcy. ...

    • 23 December 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Jake Zyrus’ dream wedding happening soon

      Jake Zyrus (formerly Charice Pempengco) is ready to share a good number of details about his forthcoming wedding with girlfriend Shyre Aquino. At a recent event, Jake, despite prodding by the entertainment media though a good number of details about his forthcoming wedding to girlfriend Shyre Aquino, wouldn’t disclose ...

    • 23 December 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Iza Calzado ready for her wedding

      Beautiful and talented Iza Calzado is the newest Belo bride. She is set to wed her fiancé, tech entrepreneur Ben Wintle in a fun beach wedding very soon. Although she is the first person to say that juggling a super busy schedule (that involves a new TV show for ...

    • 23 December 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli keep holding hands in Cebu school visit

      Tila hindi mapaghiwalay ang magkasintahang Sarah Geronimo at Matteo Guidicelli habang naglilibot sa hometown ng binata sa Cebu kahapon, December 18. Panay ang holding hands ng dalawa nang bisitahin nila ang mga estudyante ng Gualandi Effata Catholic School for the Hearing Impaired. Pagpasok pa lang ng classroom ay magkahawak-kamay ...

    • 23 December 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      The King of Atlantis

      Hawaiian-born actor Jason Momoa is bringing diversity into the superhero world by playing half-surface dweller, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry otherwise known as Aquaman. The 39-year-old actor was in town together with co-star Amber Heard and director James Wan for the Asian premiere of their latest film, an action-packed adventure that ...

    %d bloggers like this: