Gold. (PG) **

  • February 4, 2017
    • Jungle Fever!

    A born adventurer tries to stake his claim to fame and strike it rich in Gold.  Made by ELevation Pictures and the Weinstein Company this film explores  the mania untold wealth brings along with its quest. Lay your stake to this claim at select Cineplex Theatres across B.C.

    Oscar winning Mathew McConaughey is on a hot streak. Able to transform into any character the chameleon ditches his civil war attire for jungle friendly wear as he searches for the yellow mother lode in mysterious Indonesia. When a find is made the young man’s life is changed though not necessarily for the better. Credit local Edgar Ramirez for paving the wave for a hidden fortune,

    News of the strike sees the corporate vultures at the ready. Greed may not be necessarily all that good with all that lustres  luring a born adventurer into a path of destruction that means excess can be deadly.

    High stakes are indeed on the line In a story that finds it hard to distinguish between the wild kingdom known as Wall Street and secluded hot spots in the tropics.

