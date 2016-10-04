ang-babaeng-humayo-5

Golden Lion awardee film, now showing nationwide… FILIPINO DIRECTORS AND ACTORS SUPPORT “ANG BABAENG HUMAYO” PREMIERE

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 4, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 29

    • humayo-3Philippine movie industry’s respected directors and actors gathered to support the premiere night of Lav Diaz’s newest film “Ang Babaeng Humayo” held last Tuesday (Sep 27) at the UP Town Center.

    Led by ABS-CBN chief content officer and actress Charo Santos, the premiere of Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion award-winning film was attended by directors Mae Cruz-Alviar, Don Cuaresma, Brillante Mendoza, Mac Alejandre, Mel Chionglo, and Olivia Lamasan, scriptwriter Ricky Lee, and Star Creatives COO Malou Santos.

    Kapamilya stars Kaye Abad, Nikki Valdez, Bea Alonzo, Iza Calzado, Pokwang, McCoy De Leon, and Ellise Joson also graced the event and showed their support for the movie.

    “’Ang Babaeng Humayo’ is a film experience you shouldn’t miss. Our generation is fortunate to experience Director Lav Diaz’s art. Hats off to Ms. Charo Santos. What a comeback!” said director Mae Cruz-Alviar on her Instagram post.

    “Congratulations Ma’am Charo for your brilliant performance in the movie! It is not an easy task to carry a four-hour film but you did it so effortlessly. Amazing performances from John Lloyd Cruz, Nonie Buencamino, Michael De Mesa, Shamaine Buencamino, Cacai Bautista, and everyone else in the cast. Lastly, congratulations to Lav Diaz. It is my first time to watch your work in its entirety. No wonder you’ve been winning all these awards. Mabuhay Ang pelikulang Pilipino,” said Iza also on her Instagram account.

    “It was brilliant. They were all excellent. Engaging,” Bea quipped.

    “Ang Babaeng Humayo,” with the international title “The Woman Who Left,” tells the story of Horacia (Charo Santos), a woman seeking revenge after being imprisoned for decades for a crime she didn’t commit.

    In her guesting on morning show “Magandang Buhay” recently, Charo shared how she prepared for her role in her much-awaited comeback movie.

    “I went to the correctional (institution) for women. I interviewed a few inmates there so that I know what it feels like for a person to be imprisoned and how it feels like when your whole life stops. I also disguised myself here as a tomboy so I also studied how to do that,” she said.

    Charo added that it was a nostalgic journey for her since the movie was mostly shot in her hometown, Calapan, Mindoro.

    “Ang Babaeng Humayo,” produced by ABS-CBN’s Cinema One Originals and Lav Diaz’ Sine Olivia, is distributed by Star Cinema. The movie opens in cinemas nationwide today.(abs-cbn.com)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Senator Pacquiao exceeds expectations

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • ang-babaeng-humayo-5
      04 October 2016
      1 hour ago No comment

      Golden Lion awardee film, now showing nationwide… FILIPINO DIRECTORS AND ACTORS SUPPORT “ANG BABAENG HUMAYO” PREMIERE

      Philippine movie industry’s respected directors and actors gathered to support the premiere night of Lav Diaz’s newest film “Ang Babaeng Humayo” held last Tuesday (Sep 27) at the UP Town Center. Led by ABS-CBN chief content officer and actress Charo Santos, the premiere of Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion ...

    • Photo by Mohd Fyrol/AFP
      04 October 2016
      2 hours ago No comment

      Senator Pacquiao exceeds expectations

      By Aquiles Z. Zonio   A TRUE leader will rise up to the occasion when confronted with great challenge.   Prior to the synchronized local and national elections in May, many critics and cynics treated with disdain Manny Pacquiao’s decision to join the long list of senatorial wannabes.   ...

    • till-i-met-yous-twitter-trending-rooftop-kiss-2
      04 October 2016
      4 hours ago No comment

      “TILL I MET YOU” DRAWS MORE VIEWERS VERSUS RIVAL PROGRAM IN NEW TIMESLOT

      Viewers showed their love and support for Kapamilya stars James Reid and Nadine Lustre as their series “Till I Met You” consistently attracted more viewers in its new timeslot compared to its rival program last week. Fans were captivated by the kilig brought by the real-life couple as the ...

    • tinio
      04 October 2016
      7 hours ago No comment

      PNP to conduct modified ‘Oplan Tokhang’ for celebs through TV networks – Bato

      “Oplang Tokhang” is definitely coming to showbiz. The Duterte administration’s war on drugs will not exempt entertainment personalities, but it will be conducted through their biggest employers — the major television networks, Philippine National Police Director General Roland “Bato” Dela Rosa said on Tuesday. De la Rosa said he would ask ...

    • gma-bag-4awards
      03 October 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      GMA bags four trophies at NAMIC Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards in New York City

      GMA Network – through its global arm, GMA International – was the most-awarded Filipino company with four trophies at the 2016 Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards (EMMA) of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC). The awarding ceremonies were held during a special luncheon last September 21 at ...