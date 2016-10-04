Golden Lion awardee film, now showing nationwide… FILIPINO DIRECTORS AND ACTORS SUPPORT “ANG BABAENG HUMAYO” PREMIERE

Philippine movie industry’s respected directors and actors gathered to support the premiere night of Lav Diaz’s newest film “Ang Babaeng Humayo” held last Tuesday (Sep 27) at the UP Town Center.

Led by ABS-CBN chief content officer and actress Charo Santos, the premiere of Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion award-winning film was attended by directors Mae Cruz-Alviar, Don Cuaresma, Brillante Mendoza, Mac Alejandre, Mel Chionglo, and Olivia Lamasan, scriptwriter Ricky Lee, and Star Creatives COO Malou Santos.

Kapamilya stars Kaye Abad, Nikki Valdez, Bea Alonzo, Iza Calzado, Pokwang, McCoy De Leon, and Ellise Joson also graced the event and showed their support for the movie.

“’Ang Babaeng Humayo’ is a film experience you shouldn’t miss. Our generation is fortunate to experience Director Lav Diaz’s art. Hats off to Ms. Charo Santos. What a comeback!” said director Mae Cruz-Alviar on her Instagram post.

“Congratulations Ma’am Charo for your brilliant performance in the movie! It is not an easy task to carry a four-hour film but you did it so effortlessly. Amazing performances from John Lloyd Cruz, Nonie Buencamino, Michael De Mesa, Shamaine Buencamino, Cacai Bautista, and everyone else in the cast. Lastly, congratulations to Lav Diaz. It is my first time to watch your work in its entirety. No wonder you’ve been winning all these awards. Mabuhay Ang pelikulang Pilipino,” said Iza also on her Instagram account.

“It was brilliant. They were all excellent. Engaging,” Bea quipped.

“Ang Babaeng Humayo,” with the international title “The Woman Who Left,” tells the story of Horacia (Charo Santos), a woman seeking revenge after being imprisoned for decades for a crime she didn’t commit.

In her guesting on morning show “Magandang Buhay” recently, Charo shared how she prepared for her role in her much-awaited comeback movie.

“I went to the correctional (institution) for women. I interviewed a few inmates there so that I know what it feels like for a person to be imprisoned and how it feels like when your whole life stops. I also disguised myself here as a tomboy so I also studied how to do that,” she said.

Charo added that it was a nostalgic journey for her since the movie was mostly shot in her hometown, Calapan, Mindoro.

“Ang Babaeng Humayo,” produced by ABS-CBN’s Cinema One Originals and Lav Diaz’ Sine Olivia, is distributed by Star Cinema. The movie opens in cinemas nationwide today.(abs-cbn.com)