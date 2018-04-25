‘Goyo’ most expensive local movie?

  • April 25, 2018
    • Paulo Avelino is so fortunate to have been chosen by Jerrold Tarog to play the title role in his new historical drama, “Goyo: ang Batang Heneral,” which is Tarog’s follow up to his acclaimed “Heneral Luna” that’s also a commercial success at the box office. The principal photography of “Goyo” was completed about 60 shooting days, produced by TBA (Tuko Production, Butchi Boy Productions and Artikulo Uno).

    The production budget of “Goyo” is said to have escalated and reached P160 million due to the expensive period sets made especially for the movie, making it the most expensive movie in the history of local cinema. It’s almost double the budget of “Heneral Luna” that was made for P80 million and made nearly P300 million at the box office three years ago.

    Paulo also played Goyo in “Heneral Luna” and the new movie may be considered as a sequel of sorts as it shows what happened after Gen. Antonio Luna was assassinated ruthlessly be his own compatriots.

    Goyo is the youngest general in the war of the Filipinos against the Americans during the turn of the 19th to the 20th century. It will be a big challenge for Paulo to make “Goyo” an even bigger hit than “Heneral Luna,” which is a certified blockbuster. Maybe they should just make it an official entry in the next film festival this coming December, where it has better chances of being seen by more people. If “Goyo” would be a big hit that will succeed in recovering its investments, then TBA will give Tarog the green light to produce his third dream historical project, a movie on the life of Pres. Manuel Luis Quizon during the Commonwealth Era.

    M. Bautista, Malaya

