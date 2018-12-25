‘Halik’ is unpredictable — Jericho Rosales

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 25, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 43

    • Jericho Rosales is both happy and proud with the success of his currently airing soap opera over at ABS-CBN titled Halik where he shares stellar billing with Sam Milby, Yam Concepcion, and Yen Santos.

    “I think what’s good with our show is that it’s not predictable. The viewers are in for exciting twists and turns in the plot,” he says.
    The competent actor also cites how the four leads meticulously approach their respective characters.

    “That I believe is another of our strong points. All of us have collaborated in handling each character. Like in my case, I ask myself, where shall I take Lino, my role? It’s a man’s perspective. We have lots of male viewers and they really follow every episode. They wait for my character’s decision in many crucial points in the story. That’s why I ask real people and their comments guide me in my delineation of the role.”
    Echo opines that true storytelling plays an important role in their program’s present popularity.

    “It spells the big difference. We are concerned with how realistic the scenes should be mounted, where people won’t find them corny. This is the reason why I give my all in my performance. The kind of acting I give in movies, the same I give in Halik. I think of quality entertainment which our loyal viewers deserve.”

    The Kapamilya reveals that their soap will have an extension.
    “I just don’t know exactly until when but the production asked for my schedule up to March of next year. I was actually planning for a vacation on February but they’re still fixing everything.”

    Do inevitable things like this affect his relationship with his wife (Kim Jones)?
    “Like I have to postpone or reset our vacation if ever? Nope, she understands the demands of my job. She’s so supportive!”

    At this point, Jericho cannot ask for more and that’s what matters.

    (J.P. Gonzales, MS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    The most colorful sunset

    Next Story

    Early NBA Rookie of the Year candidates

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 25 December 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Early NBA Rookie of the Year candidates

      As the NBA continues its evolution towards the perimeter, talented forwards who were without a position in the previous back-to-the-basket era and seemingly without a role in the current pace-and-space era have emerged as the league’s newest super-subs. These forwards are the antithesis of the modern NBA big man: ...

    • 25 December 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      ‘Halik’ is unpredictable — Jericho Rosales

      Jericho Rosales is both happy and proud with the success of his currently airing soap opera over at ABS-CBN titled Halik where he shares stellar billing with Sam Milby, Yam Concepcion, and Yen Santos. “I think what’s good with our show is that it’s not predictable. The viewers are ...

    • 25 December 2018
      9 hours ago No comment

      The most colorful sunset

      Rainbow’s Sunset presents a message that being accepting of one’s sexual preference fosters respect. It’s a story that is relatable now. The film is a family drama that is perfect for the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival. It gathers some of best actors of different generations —from multi-awarded actor ...

    • 25 December 2018
      11 hours ago No comment

      ‘One Great Love’

      Directed by Eric Quizon, stars Dennis Trillo, Kim Chiu, JC de Vera, Marlo Mortel, Miles Ocampo, Nina Dolino In the movie, Dennis, JC, and Kim portray characters that get entangled in a love triangle. Kim is Zyra Paez, a woman who believes that only love will complete her and ...

    • 24 December 2018
      18 hours ago No comment

      ‘Fantastica’

      Directed by Barry Gonzales, starring Vice Ganda, Richard Gutierrez, Dingdong Dantes, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, Kisses Delavin, Donny Pangilinan, Bela Padilla, Ryan Bang and Jaclyn Jose “Fantastica” revolves around Bellat (Vice), who wants to rebuild the carnival called “Perya Wurtzbach” to save it from bankruptcy. ...

    %d bloggers like this: