‘Halik’ is unpredictable — Jericho Rosales

Jericho Rosales is both happy and proud with the success of his currently airing soap opera over at ABS-CBN titled Halik where he shares stellar billing with Sam Milby, Yam Concepcion, and Yen Santos.

“I think what’s good with our show is that it’s not predictable. The viewers are in for exciting twists and turns in the plot,” he says.

The competent actor also cites how the four leads meticulously approach their respective characters.

“That I believe is another of our strong points. All of us have collaborated in handling each character. Like in my case, I ask myself, where shall I take Lino, my role? It’s a man’s perspective. We have lots of male viewers and they really follow every episode. They wait for my character’s decision in many crucial points in the story. That’s why I ask real people and their comments guide me in my delineation of the role.”

Echo opines that true storytelling plays an important role in their program’s present popularity.

“It spells the big difference. We are concerned with how realistic the scenes should be mounted, where people won’t find them corny. This is the reason why I give my all in my performance. The kind of acting I give in movies, the same I give in Halik. I think of quality entertainment which our loyal viewers deserve.”

The Kapamilya reveals that their soap will have an extension.

“I just don’t know exactly until when but the production asked for my schedule up to March of next year. I was actually planning for a vacation on February but they’re still fixing everything.”

Do inevitable things like this affect his relationship with his wife (Kim Jones)?

“Like I have to postpone or reset our vacation if ever? Nope, she understands the demands of my job. She’s so supportive!”

At this point, Jericho cannot ask for more and that’s what matters.

(J.P. Gonzales, MS)

