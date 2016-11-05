jack-reacher-sequel-tom-cruise1

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (PG) ***

  November 5, 2016
    It’s one man taking on the military establishment in Jack Reacher:: Never Go Back . Reach for your wallet and go to any Cineplex complex on your own or with a friend to take in this action feast anywhere in B.C,

    With a local connection this Paramount  Pictures is the second in  The Jack Reacher Arsenal based in the million dollar book selling sensations. Back for more mayhem is Tom Cruise in the title role. Somewhat if a loner this ex-military Dynamo has a habit of meting out justice in his own – as he seems fit. This time Reacher has plenty of opportunity to do his thing as a friend in the military gets jailed on espionage charges.

    Reacher’s once upon a time commanding officer is played with equal relish and conviction by Vancouver born Cobie  Smulders.  This  woman can go toe to toe with  Cruise and is equally effective in the macho area. Together they make quite the pair. Besides dodging what looks like the whole weight of the American military aligned against them there is also a family issue which adds a further twist On This engaging  drama which has rot at the top in abundance.

    Deprecated pacing and meaningful performances throughout is action drama has some very clever dialogue and enough surprises to engage audiences.  If you like action and enjoyed the first Reacher outing you will enjoy the second. Being a global superstar is not easy. To. cruise fits  the bill here and does not disappoint!img_2917

    By Alan Samuel

