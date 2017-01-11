a_love_to_last

Kapamilya’s opening salvo ‘A Love To Last’

  • January 11, 2017
    • ABS-CBN opens the year 2017 with the premiere of the much-awaited family drama, A Love to Last, on Primetime Bida.

    Top billed by box office actress Bea Alonzo and sought after leading manIan Veneracion, it is a timely story about family and how love isn’t always what it seems to be.

    Andeng Agoncillo (Bea Alonzo), a breadwinner and a successful events organizer, has always believed in love. For her, love is being with the man she loves and having a happy family with him.

    Unfortunately, her ideal fairy tale-like love story didn’t have a happy ending after she catches her fiancé cheating days before their wedding. But despite this, Andeng remains hopeful that love would still come her way.

    Anton Noble IV (Ian Veneracion), meanwhile, thinks he has found love. After many years of marriage, his wife Grace (Iza Calzado) decides to leave him and demands for an annulment. He’s then left with their three children and becomes a single parent, on top of his job as president and CEO of his company.

    Fate then brings Andeng and Anton together at the most unexpected time and place. Never has Andeng imagined she will find love in an older man— a much older man.  As she takes this risk, she also finds herself caught in the middle of Anton’s complicated life— dealing with his ex-wife and seeking acceptance from his kids.

    How far will Andeng go to fight for the family she wished for and to fight for her place in Anton’s life?

    Joining the cast are Enchong Dee, Julia Barretto, Ronnie Alonte, JK Labajo, and Hannah Vito. It is under the direction of Jerry Lopez Sineneng and Richard Arellano with creative head Henry Quitain under the business unit headed by Lourdes De Guzman. Star Creatives is led by COO Malou Santos. (I. Red, MS)

