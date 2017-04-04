Life (PG) ***

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 4, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 29

    • Pest!

    Science can be a good thing. Discovery takes on an ominous meaning when some scientists come across a new object in space. Prepare for the unsuspected in Life. Larger than life decisions are on the table in this nifty thriller from Sony Pictures sure to turn some stomachs at Cineplex Theatres around B.C. – but in a good way.

    Local boy who made good Ryan Reynolds suits up as a key team member of an international space station. Famous for that sly grin Reynolds teams up with dependable Jake Gylenhaal (Jarhead) as one of a mixed crew of five scientists out to lean more about Mars and space.

    Inside that space station things look mighty real authenticity matters in science fiction films like these and Life fits the bill. What was supposed to be just a routing investigatory flight turns into something much more eventful when an object from space is brought aboard. Keen to learn more and maybe find that there is in fact life out there an over ambitious Doctor learns the hard way that it is not nice to fool Mother Nature – or play God. No matter how apparently good those intentions are things take a dramatic turn for the worse when what was supposed to be just a new experimental organism shows lots of promise – but in a most dangerous way.

    Slow and steady the tension rises until something in the loose in the space ship/station makes life a living hell for those on board. Scares of the Alien variety ensue as one. You knew the crews became targets in a deadly cat and mouse affair.

    Exciting and provocative at times Life hits all the marks as both a first class thriller and invigorating science fiction affair.

    Share

    Previous Story

    COACHES LEA, SARAH, BAMBOO, SHARON TEAM UP IN “THE VOICE TEENS”

    Next Story

    Fil-Am cop solves cold case murder while vacationing in PH

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 04 April 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Fil-Am cop solves cold case murder while vacationing in PH

      Police Officer Gavin Hormillosa, a Filipino American who has been serving the NYPD for 16 and a half years, was honored for “solving a cold case  while on vacation in the Philippines.” In an exclusive interview with, Hormillosa narrated his chilling encounter with Miguel Abarentos, the Filipino caregiver who fled ...

    • 04 April 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      Life (PG) ***

      Pest! Science can be a good thing. Discovery takes on an ominous meaning when some scientists come across a new object in space. Prepare for the unsuspected in Life. Larger than life decisions are on the table in this nifty thriller from Sony Pictures sure to turn some stomachs ...

    • 03 April 2017
      17 hours ago No comment

      COACHES LEA, SARAH, BAMBOO, SHARON TEAM UP IN “THE VOICE TEENS”

      Top-rating singing reality show “The Voice” is letting the voices of teens be heard as it opens an all-new season for teens for the first time in Asia soon on ABS-CBN. Talented artists 13 to 17 years old will take on a musical journey of a lifetime with the ...

    • 03 April 2017
      20 hours ago No comment

      A Woman is a Human Being

      March was International Women’s Month. Did anyone notice? When you have a government who puts a Vice President on trial and impeachment case by a gang of chauvinists and misogynists in the guise of lawmakers, simply because she told the truth and echoed what the whole world is saying ...

    • 03 April 2017
      23 hours ago No comment

      MOTHER’S LOVE IS “THE GREATEST LOVE”

      Mothers would do everything to protect their children, just like Gloria (Sylvia Sanchez) in “The Greatest Love” as she finally revealed her long-kept secret to Amanda (Dimples Romana), which moved and captivated viewers last Tuesday (Mar 21). Gloria impressed viewers with her strength as a mother after she admitted ...

    %d bloggers like this: