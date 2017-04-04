Life (PG) ***

Pest!

Science can be a good thing. Discovery takes on an ominous meaning when some scientists come across a new object in space. Prepare for the unsuspected in Life. Larger than life decisions are on the table in this nifty thriller from Sony Pictures sure to turn some stomachs at Cineplex Theatres around B.C. – but in a good way.

Local boy who made good Ryan Reynolds suits up as a key team member of an international space station. Famous for that sly grin Reynolds teams up with dependable Jake Gylenhaal (Jarhead) as one of a mixed crew of five scientists out to lean more about Mars and space.

Inside that space station things look mighty real authenticity matters in science fiction films like these and Life fits the bill. What was supposed to be just a routing investigatory flight turns into something much more eventful when an object from space is brought aboard. Keen to learn more and maybe find that there is in fact life out there an over ambitious Doctor learns the hard way that it is not nice to fool Mother Nature – or play God. No matter how apparently good those intentions are things take a dramatic turn for the worse when what was supposed to be just a new experimental organism shows lots of promise – but in a most dangerous way.

Slow and steady the tension rises until something in the loose in the space ship/station makes life a living hell for those on board. Scares of the Alien variety ensue as one. You knew the crews became targets in a deadly cat and mouse affair.

Exciting and provocative at times Life hits all the marks as both a first class thriller and invigorating science fiction affair.

Like this: Like Loading...