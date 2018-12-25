Directed by Eric Quizon, stars Dennis Trillo, Kim Chiu, JC de Vera, Marlo Mortel, Miles Ocampo, Nina Dolino

In the movie, Dennis, JC, and Kim portray characters that get entangled in a love triangle. Kim is Zyra Paez, a woman who believes that only love will complete her and bring her joy. JC is Carl Mauricio, Zyra’s “one great love.” However, because of Carl’s turbulent past, he unintentionally keeps hurting the woman he loves.

Dennis is Ian Arcano, Zyra’s dependable friend, who eventually falls in love with her. As their lives intertwine, the story shows how we all seek love, but see it differently.

The film also features Eric as Zyra’s father, Dante, who never got over his “one great love,” but later discovers that he deserves a second shot. Nina is Annie, Dante’s second wife, a firm believer that “one great love” exists. Miles is Zyra’s practical-thinking sister, Jemi, who challenges Zyra’s view about love. Marlo is Bryan Gomez, a loving, free-spirited guy who falls for Jemi.

It is interesting to note that Kim filmed a couple of love scenes with Dennis and JC in this project. Eric revealed that Kim got nervous since this was a first for her. “If an actor is sincere and passionate about her craft, this doesn’t become a challenge. This becomes easy, not just for the director and staff, but also for the actors involved. Of course, you’d hear Kim shriek after each scene. This is because she is already anticipating what her fans will think,” said Eric, adding that he took pride in saying that Dennis, JC and Kim “leveled up as actors in this movie.”

(MARINEL R. CRUZ, Inq.net)

