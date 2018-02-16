Pailalim goes to Sweden, Turkey, Belgium

    • Daniel Palacio’s Pailalim (Underground) will have screenings in three countries.

    The Brillante Ma Mendoza-produced drama movie is included in the lineup of the 41st Göteborg Film Festival, ongoing in Sweden until tomorrow. The Göteborg event is the largest film festival in Nordic countries—showcasing about 450 films from 80 nations annually. The fest aims “to bring the whole world to Göteborg.”

    Next stop for Palacio’s movie is the 37th Istanbul Film Festival in Turkey, from April 6 to 17. It is the first and oldest film festival in Turkey.

    “Pailalim” is also headed to the MOOV Film Festival, from April 17 to 29 in Turnhout, Belgium. The fest’s site relates that this annual event focuses on feature films “with relevant social themes such as women empowerment, the effects of poverty or prejudice and ecological concerns.”

    “Pailalim” tells the story of an ordinary Filipino laborer who lives in a cemetery with his wife and sickly child.

    Palacio told the Inquirer: “Being invited to these prestigious festivals brings a sense of accomplishment to me as a filmmaker.”

    He trusts that foreign audiences would see that “our struggle doesn’t define us, but our perseverance.”

    Palacio is certain that foreign programmers chose the film because it truthfully presents the harsh realities in our society. “And there is nothing harder than seeing people living in cemeteries. Most viewers cannot believe that this is actually happening in our country.”

    His wish, however, is that the film would inspire the audience. “As the film travels all over the world … my hope is that it will finally get the chance to land home.”

    (B. SAN DIEGO JR., Inq.net)

