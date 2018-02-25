Paolo Ballesteros not ready for his book

  joelcastro.com
  February 25, 2018
  Movies
    • Asked if he plans to come up with a “tell-all” book in the future, Paolo Ballesteros says: “Nope! I don’t intend to write my autobiography. I believe there’s nothing to reveal anymore. Millions of viewers get to see me in Eat Bulaga on a daily basis. Whatever you see on TV, that’s it. You just can’t fake it,” he avers.

    The host-comedian, who headlines the upcoming film My Amnesia Love has another type of reading material in mind actually.

    “If there’s one dream I wish to fulfill in the coming days, that’s to publish a book on makeup transformation which is my expertise. I’d like to compile all of them because that would be very much interesting. I know that it would eat up time though so I’m just waiting for a chance amid my hectic work schedule.”

