‘My Perfect You’ new romantic dramedy

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 23, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 44

    • Director Cathy Garcia-Molina is back with a brand new romantic dramedy, this time, trying a new pairing with Gerald Anderson and Pia Wurtzbach playing Burn and Abi respectively. “My Perfect You” is mainly presented from Burn’s perspective following a humiliating series of events that leads him shut off from the world. During his darkest times, he coincidentally meets Abi – a quirky resort-owner who is trying to revive her dying business.

     Admittedly, many were skeptical about “My Perfect You.” The trailer doesn’t offer anything really new from what we’ve seen before in classic Star Cinema rom-coms, and without a proven combination of stars, it’s perhaps viewed as a non A grade project. But the film is a breath of fresh air in a genre that seems to thrive on the popularity of love teams more than the film’s narrative. Tackling several new concepts intertwined with the traditional rom-com tropes, it explores the sensitive issue of mental health in a way that it’s not too on the nose.

    Anderson has proven time and time and again that he has the acting chops of a caliber actor. But it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen him offering this kind of performance, perhaps its due to a series of lackluster projects that didn’t necessarily capitalize on his abilities. “My Perfect You” is a great reminder that he has earned his right to be called an actor. The way he can easily navigate between his cheesy sequences and dramatic takes is impressive. If it wasn’t for his believable portrayal of a man genuinely in love with a figment of his imagination, the film would’ve not worked as well as it did.

    Wurtzbach, on the other hand, handled her dramatic scenes really well, although some of the comedic bits didn’t pan out as good as it could’ve been. Her chemistry with Anderson was questionable at the start, but their tandem, boosted by their three other friends, eventually found its footing that by the end that their farewell was so heartbreaking.

    “My Perfect You’s” attempt at a rom-com that delves deep than just your usual meet-cutes is commendable. Garcia-Molina handled Burn’s special condition well that it eases the stigma on mental health without being too preachy. Instead, it presents it in a creative fashion with its cinematography and the subtle voices that Burn supposedly hears.

    At the same time, the story didn’t glorify it as nothing more than a third element in an otherwise formulaic love story. Instead it shines a light not just on Burn’s struggle to cope with it, but also his family’s in-denial and eventual acceptance of his situation that led to his betterment.

    My Perfect You tackles the many adversaries life has to offer, and how the power of optimism and love can counter just about anything.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Liza comments on her Bagani “bashers”

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 March 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      ‘My Perfect You’ new romantic dramedy

      Director Cathy Garcia-Molina is back with a brand new romantic dramedy, this time, trying a new pairing with Gerald Anderson and Pia Wurtzbach playing Burn and Abi respectively. “My Perfect You” is mainly presented from Burn’s perspective following a humiliating series of events that leads him shut off from ...

    • 23 March 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Liza comments on her Bagani “bashers”

      What is Liza Soberano’s reaction to bashers who says she’s not fit to play a native maiden called Ganda in “Bagani”? The young star is being criticized because she looks mestiza and she has an American mom. “I respect their opinion, but in my heart, I know I’m Filipino,” ...

    • 23 March 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Catriona Gray sweeps Binibining Pilipinas awards

      An early pageant favorite, Catriona Gray, wins as the Philippines’ official representative to the 2018 Miss Universe pageant. Gray has been crowned Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2018 at the coronation night held in Araneta Coliseum, Cubao, Quezon City on March 18. From the moment Catriona was named as the first ...

    • 22 March 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Jerwin Ancajas receives bonus from MVP

      World super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas was warmly received Tuesday afternoon by telecom tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan, who handed a P1-million check that the fighter will use to rehabilitate the gym that he and manager Joven Jimenez own in Magallanes, Cavite. “Malaking tulong po ito sa pagpapagawa ng aming gym,” ...

    • 22 March 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Pinay allegedly harassed in Burnaby church complains before B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

      A complaint will be heard by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal about the alleged harassment of a Filipino mother in a Burnaby church. The tribunal, in a recent decision, rejected the request of the Willingdon Church to dismiss the complaint filed by Raquel Cunanan. A single mom, Cunanan had ...

    %d bloggers like this: