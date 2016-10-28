third-party

Sam Milby, Zanjoe Marudo and Angel Locsin fight for love in “The Third Party”

    • Star Cinema and TFC@theMovies’ latest offering cuts through as it brings together three of the industry’s biggest stars in a movie that shows that ‘all is fair in love and war’

    Quezon City, Philippines– For the first time, Angel Locsin, Sam Milby and Zanjoe Marudo come together in a movie about an unlikely set-up of a love, an old flame and second chances in “The Third Party,” airing in key cities worldwide this October via TFC@theMovies.

    Graded A by the Cinema Evaluation Board (CEB), “The Third Party” tells the story of Andi (Locsin), a woman who is still not over her ex-boyfriend and high school best friend Max (Milby).  After some years, their paths cross again and Andi hopes that this becomes the perfect time to rekindle their romance.  Her hope crushes after Max introduces her to his partner Christian (Marudo).

    Andi is ready to move on again until in an interesting twist of fate, an untoward incident forces her to run back to Max and asks if she could live with him and Christian. As Andi tries one more time to win back the heart of Max, Christian is determined to do everything to keep him.

    The multi-awarded Locsin said in an interview in “Tonight With Boy Abunda” that everyone can surely relate to the film, especially those who have had their hearts broken before.  Locsin explains: “Kasi lahat po tayo ay nagmahal at nasaktan, nagmaganda at umasa pero minsan, may kapalit na.”

    Kapamilya Heartthrob Milby’s character Max who may have taken the break up badly at the start, has already moved on and is now in a tight relationship with Christian.  This is the case until he sees ex-girlfriend Andi and feels his heart beat for her again.  Milby says it’s about taking a bit something from the past to learn how to deal much with the present and what could be the future.  “It’s about making mistakes but realizing that those mistakes will become good blessings,” Milby says.

    Christian, played by another Kapamilya Heartthrob Marudo, who is settled with Max, will find Andi’s entry, albeit accidental, very intrusive.  “Hindi puwedeng ganoon kasi dalawa kayo sa relasyon,” Marudo says of his character’s perception.

    In the circus of it all, Andi trying to win Max back and Christian doing everything to keep their relationship – whose love will prevail?

    Find out by watching “The Third Party which also stars esteemed actors Odette Khan, Carla Martinez, Al Tantay, Alma Moreno and Cherry Pie Picache; talented actresses Beauty Gonzalez and Matet de Leon; and the new generation of actresses Maris Racal, Katrina Legaspi, plus child star Chun Sa Jung.
    Catch “The Third Party” directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, on these dates: October 16 in Italy, October 20 in Papua New Guinea; October 21 in U.S., Canada, and Saipan; October 22 in Vienna and Austria; October 23 in Madrid, Spain; October 22 and 23 in United Kingdom; and October 30 in Hong Kong and Barcelona, Spain.

    For more updates about the film, visit www.tfc-usa.com/3rdparty, www.tfc-ca.com/3rdparty, emea.kapamilya.com or the TFC Facebook page applicable in your area. To connect with fellow global Kapamilyas, follow @KapamilyaTFC on Instagram and Twitter.

