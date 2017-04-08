Seeing the new Piolo movie in a different light

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 8, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 66

    • More than a love story, the movie is primarily about a father-son relationship. Absentee father Charlie Sr. (played by Piolo Pascual) is suddenly reunited with his son Charlie Jr. (Raikko Mateo) for a short vacation in Alaska. It shakes up both of their worlds: Dad and his womanizing ways, and the son who has never been away from her mother’s side till then. Indeed, it’s not only the young one who steps into a strange new world when he lands in Alaska to see the Northern Lights, but the father too whose life changes direction completely, beautifully and for always; a metaphor for the Aurora Borealis.

    With three mainstream film outfits behind it, it’s no surprise there are scenes in the movie “strategically” placed to bring on the kilig (after all, it’s also a love story). Yen Santos, who plays Piolo’s love interest here, has promise and can only get better in time. Piolo is effective as usual and Raikko, simply endearing.

    For years now it’s been trendy to shoot movies abroad and in the most iconic locations (Dubai, Barcelona, Italy, etc). It’s easy to think Alaska may not be as colourful, as cinematic a choice as it’s almost always white all around – until you look up and see the pinks, greens and violets of the great Northern Lights. We speculate that the choice of location preceded the conceptualization of the story and the casting, but, if it’s true, can you blame them?

    “Northern Lights” might make you want to assess your priorities. It might make you question the relationships you’ve cherished, and those that, somehow, got swept under the carpet. It might make you want to reset the compass that guides your life.

    But only if you choose to see the movie in a flattering light. (J. Panaligan , mb)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Budget 2017 helps newcomers get their credentials recognized and find jobs more quickly

    Next Story

    ABS-CBN Files $5M Lawsuit Against Casinillo and Gonzalez For Selling Pirated Set-Top Boxes in Edmonton, Canada

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 08 April 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Filipina Student at UNESCO summit in Ottawa

      Since January 2017, Yolicia Anne Reyes, an 11th grader from Veritas Catholic School, has been blogging about Global Citizenship, which UNESCO defines as “nurturing respect for all, building a sense of belonging to a common humanity and helping learners become responsible and active global citizens.” Yolicia, already a prolific ...

    • 08 April 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      The Zookeeper’s Wife (PG) ****

      Friendly Beast! Animals come in all shapes and sizes. Man is also part of that illustrious kingdom. How oppression collides with compassion comes to fruition in The Zookeeper’s Wife. Based on Actual events this telling tale from Elevation Pictures is now opening people’s eyes at the Fifth Avenue and ...

    • 08 April 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      GMA Network unveils entire cast of Mulawin vs. Ravena

      After much anticipation, GMA Network proudly unveils the star-studded and powerhouse cast of Mulawin vs. Ravena. Headlining the biggest telefantasya of GMA this 2017 is none other than Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo who returns as Gabriel, Alwina’s childhood friend who is in love with her and becomes the ...

    • 08 April 2017
      12 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN Files $5M Lawsuit Against Casinillo and Gonzalez For Selling Pirated Set-Top Boxes in Edmonton, Canada

      EDMONTON, CANADA – ABS-CBN filed today a Statement of Claim in Canadian Federal Court against Ed Casinillo and Roxy Gonzales for damages of over $5 million for copyright infringement, trademark infringement and enabling and inducing copyright infringement of ABS-CBN’s copyrighted works. The lawsuit alleges that Casinillo and Gonzales sold ...

    • 08 April 2017
      15 hours ago No comment

      Seeing the new Piolo movie in a different light

      More than a love story, the movie is primarily about a father-son relationship. Absentee father Charlie Sr. (played by Piolo Pascual) is suddenly reunited with his son Charlie Jr. (Raikko Mateo) for a short vacation in Alaska. It shakes up both of their worlds: Dad and his womanizing ways, ...

    %d bloggers like this: