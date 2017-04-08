Seeing the new Piolo movie in a different light

More than a love story, the movie is primarily about a father-son relationship. Absentee father Charlie Sr. (played by Piolo Pascual) is suddenly reunited with his son Charlie Jr. (Raikko Mateo) for a short vacation in Alaska. It shakes up both of their worlds: Dad and his womanizing ways, and the son who has never been away from her mother’s side till then. Indeed, it’s not only the young one who steps into a strange new world when he lands in Alaska to see the Northern Lights, but the father too whose life changes direction completely, beautifully and for always; a metaphor for the Aurora Borealis.

With three mainstream film outfits behind it, it’s no surprise there are scenes in the movie “strategically” placed to bring on the kilig (after all, it’s also a love story). Yen Santos, who plays Piolo’s love interest here, has promise and can only get better in time. Piolo is effective as usual and Raikko, simply endearing.

For years now it’s been trendy to shoot movies abroad and in the most iconic locations (Dubai, Barcelona, Italy, etc). It’s easy to think Alaska may not be as colourful, as cinematic a choice as it’s almost always white all around – until you look up and see the pinks, greens and violets of the great Northern Lights. We speculate that the choice of location preceded the conceptualization of the story and the casting, but, if it’s true, can you blame them?

“Northern Lights” might make you want to assess your priorities. It might make you question the relationships you’ve cherished, and those that, somehow, got swept under the carpet. It might make you want to reset the compass that guides your life.

But only if you choose to see the movie in a flattering light. (J. Panaligan , mb)

