TFC at the Movies releases the Visual Masterpiece “Kasal” (The Wedding) to Audiences Worldwide

Love triangles have existed since time immemorial. Film and literature have had their fair share of memorable, sometimes notorious, (love triangles), from Elizabeth Bennet, George Wickham, and Fitzwilliam Darcy of Pride and Prejudice; Ben Braddock, Elaine Robinson, and Mrs. Robinson of The Graduate; to The Hunger Games’ Katniss, Peeta and Gale; even to Archie comics’ Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, and Archie Andrews; and the classic troika of Scarlett O’Hara, Ashley Wilkes, and Rhett Butler of Gone with the Wind.

ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. (Star Cinema) presents a romantic triangle that would challenge the viewers’ truths about love in the production outfit’s 25th anniversary offering – “Kasal” (The Wedding).

Kasal (The Wedding) features one of the most beautiful faces and outstanding actresses of Philippine cinema, Bea Alonzo, Filipino-British model and actor Derek Ramsay, and the brilliant Paulo Avelino, fresh from the internationally released and widely acclaimed musical film “Ang Larawan” (The Portrait) which made its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017, and was the opening film at the inaugural Cinematografo International Film Festival last November.

Kasal (The Wedding) takes the spotlight when it opens in theaters around the world, via TFC at the Movies, starting May 24. It is interesting to note that audiences and global critics worldwide are “embracing local pictures,” as per Matthew Scott of variety.com. Scott writes that “Filipino cinema is on the rise.”

The film tells the story of public school teacher Lia Marquez (Alonzo) who is about to marry eligible bachelor Philip Cordero (Avelino), until her ex-boyfriend Wado dela Costa (Ramsay) comes forth to expose Philip’s secret. Wado’s arrival rekindles his romance with Lia, which makes her doubt her feelings for Philip. As the wedding day approaches, Lia becomes unsure if she is choosing the right man to marry – torn between the man from her past and the man she’s about to build a future with.

Award-winning director Ruyel S. Bayani is excited about this project. Bayani shares that “A director is always looking for a project that reflects his pulse. Very mature stories require a lot of sensitivity, understanding and commitment to be able to deliver the message to the audience.” He adds that “The right combination of the project, the material, the cast, and crew – these came together,” in a film where the shrouded truth and veiled realities place the (love) triangle on a teetering (im)balance. This delicate tipping point leads the audience to ask if the truth will tear them apart.

It is an exciting time for Philippine cinema. Pavan Shamdasani writes in variety.com that “Over the past decade, Filipino cinema has struck a strong balance between critically acclaimed, award-winning films and audience-friendly movies that have broken box office records. Esteemed Filipino filmmakers include Lav Diaz and Brillante Mendoza: Diaz took home took home the Golden Lion at the 2016 Venice Film Festival for “The Woman Who Left,” while Mendoza’s film “Kinatay” won the director award at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival.”

Shamdasani adds “Filipino movies have shattered box office numbers in recent years, with action-comedies and romantic-dramas bringing in moviegoers around the world.”

Star Cinema’s anniversary masterpiece Kasal (The Wedding) starts screening on May 24 in the Middle East and Papua New Guinea; May 25 in the U.S. and Canada; May 26 and 27 in the United Kingdom; May 27 in Italy, Austria, and Madrid, Spain; and May 31 in Australia, New Zealand, and Brunei; June 3 in Hong Kong and Singapore plus Barcelona, Spain; and June 17 in Taiwan.

