The most colorful sunset

Rainbow’s Sunset presents a message that being accepting of one’s sexual preference fosters respect. It’s a story that is relatable now.

The film is a family drama that is perfect for the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival. It gathers some of best actors of different generations —from multi-awarded actor Eddie Garcia, MMFF Best Actress Gloria Romero and respected theatre actor Tony Mabesa to seasoned thespians and younger counterparts like Tirso Cruz III, Aiko Melendez, Max Collins, and Sunshine Dizon.

“Why don’t we do a movie for Tony, a love story about an elderly or senior citizen. Then we developed the story with the help of Eric Ramos who wrote the script,” shared Joel Lamangan, the director of the film, said of the story’s inspiration.

The story is from Ferdinand Lapuz and the director of photography is noted cinematographer Rain Samson II.

The members of the cast were carefully chosen to give life to important roles in this film that tells the story of one great love—a love that knows no gender or age, just genuinely caring for a person dear to one heart.

“We should respect the different kinds of love because everyone is equal in love. That’s therein message of the film,” Lamangan said in an interview.

In the film, Eddie plays Ramon Estrella, an 84-year old retired senator who temporarily leaves his wife of six decades (Gloria) to take care of his best friend (Tony) who is dying of cancer. He has his wife’s blessings, but Ramon’s three children feel scandalized by their father’s move. The old man defies their collective protest.

The news quickly sends shock waves to the community, raising the heckles of his second born, the first of two feisty daughters.

When the youngest child—a formidable feminist and activist—sides with her father and godfather, and the eldest—a weakling flawed bureaucrat—figures in a scandal of his own, the siblings turn their backs on each another, resulting in full-blown three-sided war.

Their ever patient and loving matriarch does her best to encourage her brood to make peace with one another with some timely help from the absent patriarch.

Blood eventually proves thicker than water, but the force of filial piety cannot mend all the differences among the children.

The movie also stars Jim Pebanco, Tanya Gomez, Sue Prado, Marcus Madrigal, Noel Comia, Ross Pesigan, Ali Forbes, Adrian Cabido, Neil Marie Dizon, Hero Bautista, Vince Rillon, Zeke Sarmenta, Tabs Sumulong, Benz Sangalang, Ace Cafe and Celine Juan with the special of Albie Casino and introducing Shido Roxas.

(N. WANG, MS)

Like this: Like Loading...