Top earners of 2016 MMFF revealed

After 10 days, Star Cinema’s “Vince & Kath & James” and Jun Robles Lana’s “Die Beautiful” emerged as the highest-grossing entries of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival, based on ticket sales from Metro Manila and provincial cinemas.

On Wednesday, the filmfest’s executive committee released the official rankings of the eight entries in terms of box-office gross. It showed that “Vince & Kath & James” ruled the provincial side while “Die Beautiful” topped Metro Manila theaters.

Below is the list:

Provincial theaters

“Vince & Kath & James” “Seklusyon” “Die Beautiful” “Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2” “Saving Sally” “Sunday Beauty Queen” “Oro” “Kabisera”

Metro Manila theaters

“Die Beautiful” “Seklusyon” “Vince & Kath and James” “Saving Sally” “Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2” “Sunday Beauty Queen” “Oro” “Kabisera”

The official figures — for both Metro Manila and provincial theaters — were not released by the filmfest’s executive committee. Star Cinema, however, made public the overall earnings of “Vince & Kath & James,” which amounted to more than P100 million.

The eight entries are still currently screening in selected cinemas, as per the request of the MMFF executive committee. It has been given the approval of theater owners to remain in cinemas until Saturday.

In an earlier interview, Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson Liza Dino said that she is happy with the financial returns of the entries, and even touted this year as a potential benchmark for future editions of the annual film fest. (abs-cbn)

