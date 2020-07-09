Mr Jones (PG) ****

  • admin
  • July 9, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 79

    • Audiences at film festivals often get an early look at upcoming films. Hot off it’s sizzling debut at last year’s Vancouver International Film Festival and ready for your viewing at home is Mr. Jones. Enjoy this dramatized look at a traumatic time in world history by simply contacting
    Your local cable company or internet provider on July 3 when  Mr. Jones will be available on video on demand with the DVD shortly available for sale. Right now the film is available at the Cineplex Store or on Apple

    You don’t need to be a history buff to enjoy the plot of Mr. Jones.  The tale revolves around a welsh politico turned journalist on the lookout for the next big story. So it’s somewhat of a shock when Jones, a political advisor to British Prime Minister Lloyd George of all people, decides to give up the good life and all the trappings of success and travel to Russia. Gung-ho to go and ready to take on The world is a young enthusiastic idealist James Norton ( Mr. Turner) Remember this is the early 1930s so the times They are a changing.

    Prior to World War 2 much of the globe is changing and the Soviet Union is a good case in point. Under Joseph Stalin things seem to be heading in the right direction – or are they? Revolutions can be unpredictable and Jones learns the hard way, through good old newshound sleuthing that all is not well in paradise. Far away from the glitzy even somewhat glamorous lifestyle of the westerners living in Moscow a traveling Jones learns of the hardships facing people in the Ukraine. The contrast  is stark and quite brutal as director Agnieszka Holland   ( Europe Europa)     makes use of gloomy cinematography as the horrors of famine  grip the now largely barren countryside with rotting bodies left in the wake.

    Mr. Jones is a somber sobering look at a political dictatorial system staring down its citizens. That element of fear and internal spying is everywhere -something akin to what’s going on in many Communist countries and repressive  regimes to this day. Good acting with an interesting portrayal of  New York Times editor Walter Dursnty by Peter Sarsgaard (Jackie) further bolsters this unusual tale of one of the greatest  true tragedies In History. And The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby (Mission Impossivle- Fallout)  also ways heavily on Jones’s mind as a news staffer,
    For more filmreviews please go to my website https://moviesreviewssite.com/
    Or visit my New YouTube channel.  Robert Waldman The Movie World.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Volition (PG)***

    Next Story

    Cinemalaya announces short film finalists

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 July 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Cinemalaya announces short film finalists

      The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival has recently unveiled the 10 finalists who will compete in the Short Film Category in this year’s edition of the annual fest. The finalists are: Ang Gasgas na Plaka ni Lolo Bert by Janina Gacosta and Cheska Marfori; Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos (To ...

    • 09 July 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Dr. Gloria Samosa and team start term with Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview

      A new team has started its term at the helm of the Rotary Club Vancouver Mountainview, the first Filipino Rotary club in Canada. Dr. Gloria Samosa and officers began their term on July 1, 2020. “I’m looking forward of seeing you all more often as we, Rotarians , open ...

    • 09 July 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Max Collins, Pancho Magno welcome first child

      Celebrity couple Max Collins and Pancho Magno have welcomed their first child. Celebrity couple Max Collins and Pancho Magno have welcomed their first child. The actress shared the news by posting on Instagram Wednesday a picture of their newborn baby, whom they named Skye. “Good morning, my Skye,” she ...

    • 09 July 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      ‘I have found my forever’: Maritoni Fernandez gets married at 51

      Actress Maritoni Fernandez took to social media to reveal that she has tied the knot with her partner, Mon Dayrit. Actress Maritoni Fernandez took to social media to reveal that she has tied the knot with her partner, Mon Dayrit. The two married in a civil ceremony on Tuesday, ...

    • 09 July 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Pinay Wins 88 Supermarket Raffle

      88 Supermarket celebrated Canada Day with its 2020 Giveaway promotions. Apart from gift cards worth $888 and $88 each, the store gave away a Toyota Corolla LE 2020. Winning the car was Annabel Domingo Gabriel of Vancouver, who was so happy that she came to the store right away ...

    %d bloggers like this: