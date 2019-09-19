INIGO COLLABORATES WITH SINGAPORE’S AKASHA FOR NEW INTERNATIONAL SINGLE

    • Saying “Adios” to toxic relationships

    Inigo Pascual just couldn’t bid creating tasteful music goodbye as he drops his latest song “Adios,” an upbeat track that he recorded with Singaporean hip-hop/R&B artist Akasha.

    The collaboration follows the talented performer’s U.S. and Canada tours for his international single “Catching Feelings” just last month. In June, the pop star also launched “Options,” the title track of his upcoming LP. Earlier this year, he also teamed up with Australia’s #1 YouTuber and Chinese Australian singer Wengie for the song “Mr. Nice Guy.”

    Inigo said he has learned a lot from doing these collaborations. “It’s about not limiting yourself to a certain sound, expanding and really growing as an artist and allowing yourself to do different things out of your comfort zone.”

    Produced under Star Music, “Adios” is a break-up song that highlights the turning point and ensuing conclusion of a toxic romantic relationship. It features Inigo’s familiar pop sound accompanied by Akasha’s relaxed yet rhythmic rapping skills.

    “‘Adios’ is actually a Single by Singaporean artist Zadon, it’s written in Mandarin and we thought of how we could localize it in the Philippines. I adapted the lyrics and we added a new part then we added Akasha, a talent from Academy of Rock Singapore who made a perfect match with Inigo for this project,” Star Music audio content head Jonathan Manalo explained.

    Singaporean rising star Akasha started her career as a student of Academy of Rock, where she was able to further develop her artistry. From there, she has blossomed into an admired female hip-hop/R&B artist that combines rapping and singing flawlessly.

    Akasha agrees that it’s about time for Asian music to break through the global music scene. “It’s definitely a good time for us to be out there, and I feel like they are more interested in Asian music now because we’re so diverse, we bring a different flavor, it’s unique.”

    The partnership pushes forward Inigo’s fruitful streak of entering new territories in the international music scene, as ABS-CBN continues its initiative to launch Filipino talents to the world.

    Part ways with bad vibes and listen to Inigo and Akasha’s “Adios” on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital stores worldwide. Also watch its music video on MYX and Star Music’s YouTube channel. For more details, like Star Music on facebook.com/starmusicph, and follow it on Twitter and Instagram @ StarMusicPH.

     

     

