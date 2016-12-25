James Taylor cancels Manila concert

American singer-song writer James Taylor announced that his Manila concert set for next year in February will not push through, citing his concerns over the alleged summary executions happening in the country.

The five-time Grammy winner said he has to make a “political stand” even though his music isn’t “particularly political” in nature.

He explains: “For a sovereign nation to prosecute and punish, under the law, those responsible for the illegal trade in drugs is, of course, understandable, even commendable; but recent reports from the Philippines of summary executions of suspected offenders without trial or judicial process are deeply concerning and unacceptable to anyone who loves the rule of law.”

The singer apologized for the cancellation.

“I offer my heartfelt apologies for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause my Filipino friends but I must now announce that I will not be performing in Manila this February,” he said in the statement.

He also assured that all tickets sold will be fully refunded.

The singer also said his concerts in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand will continue.

More than 2,000 people have been killed by police in anti-narcotics operations since Duterte assumed office on July 1. And some 3,000 deaths were reportedly summary executions. (PS)

