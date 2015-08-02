On August 22 & 23rd, the Langley’s International Festival Society is celebrating its 15th annual festival at the ‘Willoughby Community Park’ just outside the Langley Events Centre, located at 7888 – 200 Street.

This unique celebration of our community and cultural diversity brings over 20,000 people from all walks of life together for a weekend of learning, family fun and cultural enlightenment, and an even larger gathering is expected this year as the 2015 festival is getting a new look with a brand new logo ‘LangleyFest’.



Both days will be full of entertainment as hundreds of dancers and musicians from different cultures will perform on the Main stage. There will be numerous fun-filled performances and other activities in the Children Chalet including dances, singing, music, face painting, balloons, and the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s booth for the multicultural crafts, surprise.

Everyone is cordially invited to come and enjoy multicultural entertainment through colorful ethnic performances, visual arts, visiting an international marketplace, tasting different cultural foods, and many more activities. The entry will be by donation $2/each or $5/family.

For further details, or sponsoring/ having your booth, or volunteering at this amazing event, please visit www. internationalfestival.ca or email at marketplace@ nternationalfestival.ca or call 778-298- 7703.

