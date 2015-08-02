  • Music and Arts
  • Page Views 5271

    • On August 22 & 23rd, the Langley’s International Festival Society is celebrating its 15th annual festival at the ‘Willoughby Community Park’ just outside the Langley Events Centre, located at 7888 – 200 Street.

    This unique celebration of our community and cultural diversity brings over 20,000 people from all walks of life together for a weekend of learning, family fun and cultural enlightenment, and an even larger gathering is expected this year as the 2015 festival is getting a new look with a brand new logo ‘LangleyFest’.

    langley-fest
    Both days will be full of entertainment as hundreds of dancers and musicians from different cultures will perform on the Main stage. There will be numerous fun-filled performances and other activities in the Children Chalet including dances, singing, music, face painting, balloons, and the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s booth for the multicultural crafts, surprise.

    Everyone is cordially invited to come and enjoy multicultural entertainment through colorful ethnic performances, visual arts, visiting an international marketplace, tasting different cultural foods, and many more activities. The entry will be by donation $2/each or $5/family.

    langley-fest2

    For further details, or sponsoring/ having your booth, or volunteering at this amazing event, please visit www. internationalfestival.ca or email at marketplace@ nternationalfestival.ca or call 778-298- 7703.

    Share

    Previous Story

    New Westminster Philippine Festival Society Marks Canada Day with Multicultural Festival

    Next Story

    Solenn Heussaff to turn up the heat in Pinoy Fiesta Vancouver 2015

    One Comment For "Langley’s International Festival A New Look ‘LangleyFest’ Even More Attractive"

    1. Me
      April 19, 2017

      That 778 phone number is OUT OF SERVICE and the emal I just tried sendingto: info@internationalfestival.ca “bounced back” non-deliverable! They got their act together! No one’s answering the phone at Tourism Langley at 2:40 on a Wednesday afternoon, EITHER!???.

    Leave a Reply

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 26 April 2017
      23 hours ago No comment

      $55,000 raised for family of slain Filipino chiropractor in Ontario

      Through a fundraising campaign,  thousands of dollars have been raised for  the family of Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla, a Filipino chiropractor who was killed in Ontario last March. A total of $55,017 was donated, and the fundraising campaign is over. Mejilla was a Burlington chiropractor who died after a shooting ...

    • 23 April 2017
      4 days ago No comment

      Trump, Trudeau expected in Manila for ASEAN summit

      The Philippines will host a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), plus other world leaders. The summit in November 2017 will be attended by over 22 VIPs — all 10 ASEAN states plus their dialogue partners, the heads of state or heads of government ...

    • 22 April 2017
      5 days ago No comment

      Travelers cancel Philippine bookings following warnings from Canada and other countries

      Amid the numerous travel advisories issued by Canada and other countries, tourists have started canceling trips to the Philippines particularly in Central Visayas. The U.S., Australia, Canada and Korea have already issued travel advisories for its citizens to be extra cautious when traveling to Central Visayas because of the ...

    • 22 April 2017
      5 days ago No comment

      Canelo and Chavez Jr. a Tale of Two Fighters

      By Julian Fortaleza As the end of April dawns upon us, May brings with it a month of fights that will quench boxing fans thirst for exciting matchups that the sport is lacking in recent years. On May 27th two top welterweights in Errol Spence Jr. and Kell Brook ...

    • 20 April 2017
      1 week ago No comment

      Pacman vs Horn confirmed!

      Philippine world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao’s fight with Australia’s Jeff Horn was confirmed by promoters Sunday, ending lengthy speculation about the bout. The 38-year-old Filipino’s camp announced last week in Manila that the “Pac-Man” would get into the ring with Horn on July 2 in Brisbane, but it was ...

    %d bloggers like this: