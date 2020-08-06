Netflix adds 15 more Filipino films this August and September

  • admin
  • August 6, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 110

    • Netflix is back with 15 Filipino films coming on to the service starting this August, including Netflix Original “Love the Way U Lie.”

    Staying true to their commitment to bring more Filipino content to the service, Netflix is announcing new films from Viva Communications, Regal Films, TBA Studios, The IdeaFirst Company, and CleverMinds. This exciting new lineup cuts across multiple genres has something for everyone to absolutely enjoy.

    RC Delos Reyes, director of “Love the Way U Lie” said, “It is an honor having our film be included as a Netflix Original and be shown across Asia. It is a huge opportunity not just for me but also for every Filipino filmmaker to continue creating quality films that can be shown to the world and that every Filipino can be proud of.”

    “Very few films get to become a Netflix Original, and we at Viva and 1017 are very proud that ‘Love the Way U Lie’ is part of the elite Originals. This film is a testament to Filipino creativity and we can’t wait for Asia to enjoy it!” said Vincent Del Rosario, president of Viva Communications, Inc.

    “With Netflix releasing ‘Write About Love’ soon, it’s good news for us at TBA Studios that this movie will be made available on one of the most popular and prestigious online platforms,” said Crisanto Aquino, director of “Write About Love.” “It will surely help our movie reach a wider audience, and bring them this wonderful story of the Female Writer and Male Writer, as well as the characters of Marco and Joyce. In this time of a worldwide pandemic, we all need something to hold on to, and what else is worth holding on to but love.”

    “We at TBA Studios are very proud of ‘Write About Love’ especially now that Netflix has picked it up to make it available on their service. We’re grateful that a bigger audience will now have the opportunity to discover this uniquely entertaining movie that celebrates the art of writing. For those who enjoyed it during its theatrical release, this is the chance to see it again, along with their family and friends,” said Vincent Nebrida, president of TBA Studios.

    These films will add to the lineup of other wildly popular Filipino movies that have come to Netflix including “Through Night and Day” and “Ang Pangarap Kong Holdup,” both of which consistently appeared in the Philippine’s Top 10 row on the service.

    “We would like to extend our warmest thank you to Netflix for giving our films, ‘Through Night and Day’ and ‘Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap,’ a platform where our fellow Filipinos can watch conveniently at the comfort of their homes during these unprecedented times,” said Erwin Blanco, CEO of Mavx Productions. “The success of our films on Netflix goes to show how people are really starting to appreciate locally and independently produced films with unique and authentic storytelling, and we hope that Netflix will continue to empower more talented filmmakers in the Philippines as they have done with us.”

    Below are the Pinoy titles slated for release on Netflix in August and September:

    Title: “Once Before” (“Hindi Tayo Pwede”)
    Director: Joel Lamangan
    Cast: Marco Gumabao, Tony Labrusca, Lovi Poe
    Synopsis: After a tragic car crash, Gabby finds herself in a love triangle with the ghost of her fiancé and a friend seeking more than a platonic relationship.
    Release Date: August 4, 2020

    Title: “Time & Again”
    Director:  Jose Javier Reyes
    Cast: Wynwyn Marquez, Enzo Pineda, Adrienne Vergara
    Synopsis: Longing for a law student, a barista by day and writer by night gains the ability to turn back time and rewinds to the day they first met.
    Release Date: August 6, 2020

    Title: “Stranded”
    Director: Ice Idanan
    Cast: Jessy Mendiola, Arjo Atayde
    Synopsis: In the midst of a typhoon, a woman finds herself stuck inside her office building with a stranger whose attitude on life – and love – clashes with hers.
    Release Date: August 6, 2020

    Title: “How She Left Me” (“Kung Paano Siya Nawala”)
    Director: Joel Ruiz
    Cast: JM de Guzman, Rhian Ramos
    Synopsis: A man with face blindness finds it impossible to connect with others – until he meets a beautifully free spirit who changes his life.
    Release Date: August 13, 2020

    Title: “Finding You”
    Director: Easy Ferrer
    Cast: Jerome Ponce, Jane Oineza, Barbie Imperial
    Synopsis: When a young man with an extraordinary memory discovers he can’t recall a past heartbreak, he revisits his exes searching for the mystery womanRelease Date: August 13, 2020

    Title: “Love the Way U Lie”
    Director: RC Delos Reyes
    Cast: Alex Gonzaga, Xian Lim
    Synopsis: With the help of a spunky, lonely-in-love psychic, a deceased wife tries to get her grieving husband to move on. In the process, sparks begin to fly.
    Release Date: August 20, 2020

    Title: “Us Again”
    Director: Joy Aquino
    Cast: Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing
    Synopsis: When two former flames cross paths years after parting ways, they face big questions over whether second chances are possible.
    Release Date: August 20, 2020

    Title: “Us, At the End of the Year” (“Tayo sa Huling Buwan ng Taon”)
    Director: Nestor Abrogena Jr.
    Cast: Nicco Manalo, Emmanuelle Vera, Anna Luna, Alex Vincent Medina
    Synopsis: Five years after their relationship ended, Sam and Isa spot each other by chance one evening and aren’t prepared for the feelings that resurface.
    Release Date: August 27, 2020

    Title: “D’Ninang”
    Director:  G.B. Sampedro
    Cast: Ai Ai de las Alas, Kisses Delavin, McCoy De Leon
    Synopsis: A criminal matriarch with a gang of thieves is reunited with her estranged daughter, who is a firm believer of the law and everything right.
    Release Date: August 27, 2020

    Title: “Gasping for Air”
    Director: Carlo Obispo
    Cast: Carlos Dala, Barbara Miguel, Therese Malvar, JC Santos
    Synopsis: Luis sets out to find his sister, Lulu, who the family lost contact with after a talent scout promises her a career as a singer in the city.
    Release Date: September 3, 2020

    Title: “Write About Love”
    Director: Crisanto Aquino
    Cast: Miles Ocampo, Rocco Nacino, Yeng Constantino,Joem Bascon
    Synopsis: A young female writer teams up with a seasoned male writer to rewrite the script of an unfinished love story.
    Release Date: September 25, 2020

    Title: “Sleepless”
    Director: Prime Cruz
    Cast: Glaiza de Castro, Dominic Roco, TJ Trinidad
    Synopsis: Two people who can’t sleep spend hours lying awake while everyone else is asleep. Together they fight the loneliness that keeps them awake.

    Title: “Waiting for Sunset” (“Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon”)
    Director: Carlo Enciso Catu
    Cast: Dante Rivero, Menggie Cobarrubias, Perla Bautista
    Synopsis: An old unmarried couple broke the monotony of their daily lives when the woman’s estranged husband reached out to them, seeking reconciliation and forgiveness.

    Title: “Distance”
    Director: Perci Intalan
    Cast: Iza Calzado, Therese Malvar, Nonie Buencamino
    Synopsis: Liza is still drowning in grief from losing the love of her life when she receives an unexpected visit from someone from her past.

    Title: “The Vow” (“Tuos”)
    Director: Roderick Cabrido
    Cast: Elora Españo, Barbie Forteza, Nora Aunor
    Synopsis: A woman chosen to keep an age-old tradition alive must now choose between her granddaughter’s life and the belief that shackled her in solitary confinement. (Malaya)

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Kris Aquino’s TV5 show reportedly canceled anew; Ria Atayde thankful to host TV5 show

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 06 August 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Netflix adds 15 more Filipino films this August and September

      Netflix is back with 15 Filipino films coming on to the service starting this August, including Netflix Original “Love the Way U Lie.” Staying true to their commitment to bring more Filipino content to the service, Netflix is announcing new films from Viva Communications, Regal Films, TBA Studios, The ...

    • 06 August 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Kris Aquino’s TV5 show reportedly canceled anew; Ria Atayde thankful to host TV5 show

      “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino’s new TV show, “Love Life with Kris,” has been canceled again, a TV5 insider exclusively told Philstar.com. Kris, however, has not yet released a statement on the allegation. In her latest Instagram post as of writing, she gave a preview of her TV5 show, ...

    • 06 August 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      New mobile app to help notify Canadians of potential COVID-19 exposure now available

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, today announced that COVID Alert, a new national mobile app, is now available to Canadians for free download. The app, first developed in Ontario, helps notify users if they may have been exposed to someone who has ...

    • 06 August 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Current and classic shows airing for free on Kapamilya Online Live

      ABS-CBN gives viewers a new viewing experience of its programs as it launches Kapamilya Online Live to provide livestreaming of its new and well-loved shows on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Offered for free and without any subscription fee, Kapamilya Online Live shows a mix of current shows ...

    • 06 August 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Latest lockdowns dampen hopes for Philippine economic recovery

      A new lockdown has begun in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines. The lockdowns are seen to dampen hopes of economic recovery in the country. On August 5, it was reported that the Philippine economy shrank 16.5 percent in the ...

    %d bloggers like this: