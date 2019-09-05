New ABS-CBN series starts airing September 9… “PAMILYA KO” TO TEACH VALUES OF LOVE, FORGIVENESS, AND ACCEPTANCE TO VIEWERS

  September 5, 2019
  Entertainment
    • “Pamilya Ko,” ABS-CBN’s newest primetime series, will touch the hearts of viewers as it tackles the issues that modern Filipino families face—from infidelity, tragedy, to sibling rivalry—and the forces that bind them together—forgiveness, acceptance, and love.

    Starting September 9, follow the story of Chico (JM De Guzman), his parents Fernan (Joey Marquez) and Luzviminda (Sylvia Sanchez), and the rest of the Mabunga siblings—Beri (Kiko Estrada), Apol (Kid Yambao), Persi (Jairus Aquino), Peachy (Maris Racal), Lemon (Kira Balinger), Cherry (Mutya Orquia), and Pongky (Raikko Mateo)—as they navigate the complex issues that arise even among the most loving families.

    Chico may be the responsible and dependable first born, but an old family tragedy actually forced his parents to send him to live with his grandparents for almost all his life. Despite feeling alienated from his own family, Chico still makes an effort to build a connection with his parents and his siblings. Just when everything starts to fall into place, a huge revelation will shake their whole family: their father Fernan has an ongoing affair. This will create chaos amongst them, and ultimately test Chico’s strength in keeping his family together. Despite all the pain, Chico will have his best friend Betty (Arci Muñoz) by his side supporting him along the way.

    Will they still find love in their hearts despite the challenges they face?

    Also part of the powerhouse cast of “Pamilya Ko” are Irma Adlawan and Alyssa Muhlach. It is under the direction of Raymund Ocampo.

    Don’t miss the upcoming Kapamilya series “Pamilya Ko” on ABS-CBN, starting September 9. For updates, follow ABS-CBN PR on Facebook (fb.com/abscbnpr), Twitter (@abscbnpr), and Instagram (@abscbnpr).

     

