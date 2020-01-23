New dad Baron Geisler in love again

Baron Geisler and non-showbiz wife Jamie Evangelista are now parents.

Jamie gave birth to their baby girl on Monday, January 20, at the Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City.

Baron uploaded photos of his newborn in his social media accounts and wrote a gushy caption, “[emojis] I’m in love #Imagine #TalithaCumiGeisler #LittleGirlArise #ThankYouJesus [thank you emoji]”

The photos garnered over 2,500 likes on Facebook and more than 250 congratulatory messages in the comments section.

On the day Baron revealed he and Jamie were expecting, he also announced on October 27, 2019, the name they had chosen for their baby girl,Talitha Cumilast.

His announcement was accompanied by an ultrasound photo dated September 26, 2019.

Baron and Jamie tied the knot in a civil wedding ceremony on September 12, 2019. (N. Tuazon, pep)

