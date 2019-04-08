Officially a Kapuso: Derek Ramsay signs up with GMA Network

Multitalented and sought-after actor Derek Ramsay is now a certified Kapuso as he inks an exclusive contract with GMA Network today, April 3.

Present during the signing were GMA Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Felipe L. Gozon; President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr.; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong; President of GMA Worldwide, Inc. and GMA Network Films, Inc. Atty. Annette Gozon Valdes; Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable; First Vice President for Program Management Jose Mari R. Abacan; Chief Risk Officer and First Vice President for Corporate Strategic Planning and Program Support Department Regie C. Bautista; Vice President for Drama Productions Redgie A. Magno; Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angela Javier Cruz; Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara; Assistant Vice President for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy; and Senior Program Manager Camille Hermoso-Hafezan.

Joining Derek in the signing were his mother Remedios Ramsay, manager Jojie Dingcong, and Atty. Maria Falcon.

Derek, who began his career as a host in hit noontime show Eat Bulaga, expressed his utmost gratitude to the Network for warmly welcoming him home, “It feels so surreal. During our first meeting, we had a great time. They really looked at who I was and it was all about getting to know me and my family. They understood that this was a big transition for me and gave me the time to prepare my mind and body. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

Derek added that he is eager to start working here in GMA and he feels truly excited for this new chapter in his career. “What I noticed sa Kapuso, they always take risks. They don’t just serve the same thing on the table all the time. And that’s the way that I am, I like taking risks. The bigger the risk, the bigger the possible success. It’s gotten me to where I am now. I like challenging projects and that’s what I found here at GMA. I’m working on an new series which I think is very different and very exciting,” he shared.

During the contract signing, Atty. Gozon proudly welcomed Derek to its roster of talents, “We are pleased to have you in the Kapuso Network. With your exceptional talent, we believe that you can achieve greater heights with us. Congratulations on being a Kapuso. Welcome to GMA,” he said.

Mr. Yalong, in turn, expressed his gladness to have Derek in the Network, “Derek, I’d like to welcome you as our newest Kapuso. We wish you the best of luck as you begin your journey with us. We’re looking forward to your projects with the leading network in the country. Congratulations, Kapuso.

At present, Derek is one of the most in demand endorsers, most admired male personalities and most bankable leading men in the country. With his undeniable talent and good looks, Derek is no doubt a perfect fit for GMA, the leading Network in the Philippines.

Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes is delighted to have Derek in GMA and he is happy that he decided to have GMA as his permanent home, “Alam mo dito sa Kapuso, very warm kasi lahat ng tao sa isa’t isa. Para bang hindi trabaho ang ginagawa mo. Para talagang pamilya pero Kapuso. I’m sure he’s gonna look forward to his every working day here at the Kapuso Network. Finally nandito ka na. Masayang-masaya ako na dininig mo ang sinasabi ng ‘yung puso. So, welcome Kapusong Derek!,” he said.

Derek’s long-time friend and fellow Kapuso actor John Estrada is likewise very happy to welcome him in the Kapuso Station, “Derek is very professional. He comes to the set prepared. He does his homework. Magaling din makipag-joke yan. So, I don’t think anybody or yung mga co-stars ni Derek will really have a hard time dealing with him kasi masarap kasama si Derek. Welcome to GMA. I’m really sure that they will take care of you,” he shared.

Seasoned actor Gabby Concepcion believes Derek is a perfect addition to the GMA Network family, “He is a unique individual which is good for an actor or for an entertainer. Everybody has to have their own “it”, and he has it. Looking forward to working with you again.”

Kapuso Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado, who has previously worked with Derek, is thrilled to be able to work with him again as a Kapuso, ”Si Derek sobrang saya katrabaho. Mabigay siya. Kumbaga tutulungan ka niya sa lahat ng mga eksena. Very friendly din. Iba ‘yung foundation ng friendship namin. Magaan siya katrabaho at very understanding. Sana makatrabaho kita again soon. Good luck sa bago mong show.” she said. (30)

Like this: Like Loading...