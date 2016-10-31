team-pacquiao

PACQUIAO SPARS 12 ROUNDS

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 31, 2016
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 14

    • Filipino fighting senator Many Pacquiao starts going into the motion of winding up his preparation today, still three weeks into his comeback fight with World Boxing Organization welterweight titleholder Jessie Vargas.

    This, Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach announced last Saturday, the day his prized pupil capped a week had the heaviest load in his training program consisting of 12 rounds of sparring with a pair of training mates and another 12 rounds of doing the mitts with his decorated chief corner man.

    The coming six days ends the eight division champ’s six-week camp in Manila after which Team Pacquiao moves to Los Angeles in California for another week of applying the finishing touches at Roach’s Wild Card Gym before motoring to Las Vegas in Nevada where the ring icon will try to recapture the 147-pound crown in a 12-round showdown on November 5 (November 6 in Manila).

    “Everything has been set in place so I believe we have to slow down a little bit next week to give Manny the needed break,” Roach told this writer after the dozen round with the mitts. “Manny went 12 rounds of sparring today (Saturday), six against Joe (Mexican-American Jose Ramirez) and four against a local boy and he ended up still wanting for more.”

    The seven-time ‘Trainer of the Year’ was referring to former World Boxing Council and Eurasian Youth welterweight belt-owner Sonny Kabandagho, a substitute sparring partner, who filled in for regular mate Leopoldo Doronio, who fell sick.

    “Not that Manny’s already reached his peak, but we’re heading to that. He’ll be there, Roach assured. “We still have three sparring sessions next week and several rounds more with the mitts which we believe are enough before going through the fine-tuning phase of the camp two weeks from now in L.A.”

     

    “Starting Monday, We’ll be looking for things that we missed and filling in the void,” Roach explained. “We’ll try to improve a little bit here and a little bit there to be sure that we cover all bases down the stretch of our preparation.”

    Strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune echoed Roach’s evaluation, saying that everything, including several minor glitches, indeed, has been addressed rather quickly.

    “There was this mild cold (not flu as several media outfits reported) that struck Manny,” Justin recalled. “Then the old leg cramps that suddenly recurred plus his responsibilities as senator, which at a certain point somewhat intervened in his training regimen.”

    “But thanks to Manny’s superb physical condition, we survived all that. Truth is, under normal circumstances, this final three weeks would’ve been the toughest and the most crucial, but as we’ve been saying this camp has been going on smoothly, we don’t need to go into that,” Fortune said, adding that the situation has given him the chance to leave for the U.S as early as today.

    “Yeah, I’m going ahead of the rest of the team today, knowing everything that has to be done in making Manny in tip-top shape comes fight night has been done,” Fortune attested.

    Members of the training team — assistant trainers Buboy Fernandez, Nonoy Neri and Roger “Haplas” Fernandez — agreed to Roach and Fortune’s projections.

    “Ako, sa tingin ko nasa peak na si Manny two weeks ago pa. Kaya nga na-survive niya lahat ng distraksyon na dumating habang nag-e-ensayo. Pero agree din ako that there’s still room for improvement para maka-siguro,” Buboy, Pacquio’s bosom friend since childhood, said.

    Even basketball star Jason Castro couldn’t hide his admiration seeing Pacquiao workout that day.

    “Sobra ang lakas at bilis ni Manny. Sobra ang energy niya,” the Talk “N Text sentinel, considered s Asia’s finest point-guard today, who confessed seeing Pacquio in action for the first time, observed. “Palagay ko kahit sinong makalaban ni Manny, hindi mananalo.” Photo by Wendell Rupert Alinea.  (philboxing)

    By Eddie Alinea

    Share

    Previous Story

    Chot Reyes returns as Gilas coach

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • team-pacquiao
      31 October 2016
      4 hours ago No comment

      PACQUIAO SPARS 12 ROUNDS

      Filipino fighting senator Many Pacquiao starts going into the motion of winding up his preparation today, still three weeks into his comeback fight with World Boxing Organization welterweight titleholder Jessie Vargas. This, Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach announced last Saturday, the day his prized pupil capped a week ...

    • chot-reyes
      31 October 2016
      6 hours ago No comment

      Chot Reyes returns as Gilas coach

      Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) senior adviser to the president Ricky Vargas announced the reappointment of Vincent “Chot” Reyes as head coach of Gilas Pilipinas men’s national basketball team on Tuesday. The SBP, led by its president Al Panlilio and chairman Senator Sonny Angara, said that Gilas coach Tab ...

    • mukha-series
      31 October 2016
      8 hours ago No comment

      ANC’S “MUKHA” WINS FIRST CANNES AWARD FOR ABS-CBN NEWS

      ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel recently made history after its “Mukha” documentary series snagged a Silver Dolphin at the 7th Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards last October 13 in Cannes, France. This is ABS-CBN News’ first trophy from the prestigious award-giving body. “Mukha” won in the Current Affairs, ...

    • kris
      29 October 2016
      2 days ago No comment

      Kris’ GMA show blocked by influential insider

      KRIS Aquino is suddenly on the limelight once more after she gave lengthy interviews where she denied the allegation that she’s wearing stolen jewelry from Mrs. Imelda Marcos, mentioned her aborted love affair with QC Mayor Herbert Bautista with whom she had a friendly healing lunch, her “sama ng ...

    • maja_salvador
      29 October 2016
      2 days ago No comment

      Maja Salvador is proud to finally enroll as a college student

      Having finished high school years ago, Maja Salvador admitted that one of her biggest insecurities has always been about school. “Hindi talaga kasi hindi talaga kinaya ng schedule. Aamin ko, malaki ang insecurities ko sa mga tao or mga teenager, mga estudyante or ka-age ko or insecure ako sa mga friends ko na may degree. Tapos ako artista ako pero gusto ko magka-achievements pa. At ang sarap ...