Percy (PG) ***

  • admin
  • October 19, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 22

    • Lonely Crusade!

    Movies based on real events can be compelling. Normally films set in Canada with Canadian characters go nowhere at the box office – even if they have A list American actors in the cast. Hats off to Mongrel Media for smartly bringing Percy to now opened theatres not only across Canada but around the U.S. Catch it at the International Village Cinemas or The Fifth Avenue Cinemas.

    Sunny Saskatchewan comes of age in the real-life story of Percy Schmeiser

    Reliable actor Christopher Walken (Catch me if you can) is perfectly cast as Percy. Small town prairie life is excellently depicted here as we follow the trials and tribulations of one maligned farmer. Seeds are in this man’s veins and farming has been in Percy’s family tree for generations.

    Bad news comes a calling when none other than the Monsanto Corporation comes after Percy in an effort to stop him from farming. So this movie is all about a big bad multinational corporation going after the little guy essentially saying that this small town farmer illegally was using their seeds for his own purposes without paying them. Here we have a true David vs Goliath fable come to life playing in real time. Who knows how this battle Royale will turn out. Good news is that you will after seeing this little gem of a movie.

    Just open your eyes and enjoy this folksy charmer. Lensed with conviction here we have a small town rural farm atmosphere and a top level cast including Zach Braff as an out of his league lawyer and Christina Ricci as a left leaning environmentalist on the warpath. Former actor turned director Clark Johnson makes an impressive feature film debut as this inspirational film will definitely leave you rooting for the little guy.

    For more movie reviews please visit my website https://moviereviewssite.com(Robert Waldman)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Glaiza de Castro to star in 2021 film set in Canada

    Next Story

    “Lunch Out Loud (LOL)” TV 5’s new noontime show

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 October 2020
      2 hours ago No comment

      Government of Canada announces details for opening of 2020 Parents and Grandparents Program

      Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today announced details for the opening of the 2020 Parents and Grandparents (PGP) Program, building further on the government’s commitment to reuniting families. Over a 3-week period, from 12 p.m. EDT on October 13, 2020, to 12 ...

    • 18 October 2020
      10 hours ago No comment

      Filipino candidates Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, Jaeden Dela Torre run in October 24 B.C. election

      Three Filipino Canadians are running for seats in the B.C. Legislative Assembly in the provincial election on October 24, 2020. They are Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, and Jaeden Dela Torre. Elmore is seeking a fourth term as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Vancouver-Kensington. Elmore was first elected ...

    • 18 October 2020
      10 hours ago No comment

      Advance voting for B.C. election starts October 15

      Voters in British Columbia don’t need to wait for October 24 to cast their ballot in this year’s provincial election. Advance voting starts on October 15, and runs through October 21. Voters can check on the website of Elections B.C. to find out where they can cast an advance ...

    • 08 October 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      B.C. NDP leader John Horgan supports creation of Filipino cultural centre in Metro Vancouver

      John Horgan, leader of the B.C. NDP is hoping to form a majority government after the October 24 election. Last September, Horgan dissolved the legislative assembly, triggering an election that ended his NDP minority government. With polls showing Horgan and the B.C. NDP leading, his gamble may pay off. ...

    • 02 October 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      IRCC speeding up processing for spousal applications

      Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, is announcing action to speed up spousal application processing and help families build their lives together in Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has increased the number of decision makers on spousal applications in Canada by ...

    %d bloggers like this: