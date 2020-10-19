Percy (PG) ***

Lonely Crusade!

Movies based on real events can be compelling. Normally films set in Canada with Canadian characters go nowhere at the box office – even if they have A list American actors in the cast. Hats off to Mongrel Media for smartly bringing Percy to now opened theatres not only across Canada but around the U.S. Catch it at the International Village Cinemas or The Fifth Avenue Cinemas.

Sunny Saskatchewan comes of age in the real-life story of Percy Schmeiser

Reliable actor Christopher Walken (Catch me if you can) is perfectly cast as Percy. Small town prairie life is excellently depicted here as we follow the trials and tribulations of one maligned farmer. Seeds are in this man’s veins and farming has been in Percy’s family tree for generations.

Bad news comes a calling when none other than the Monsanto Corporation comes after Percy in an effort to stop him from farming. So this movie is all about a big bad multinational corporation going after the little guy essentially saying that this small town farmer illegally was using their seeds for his own purposes without paying them. Here we have a true David vs Goliath fable come to life playing in real time. Who knows how this battle Royale will turn out. Good news is that you will after seeing this little gem of a movie.

Just open your eyes and enjoy this folksy charmer. Lensed with conviction here we have a small town rural farm atmosphere and a top level cast including Zach Braff as an out of his league lawyer and Christina Ricci as a left leaning environmentalist on the warpath. Former actor turned director Clark Johnson makes an impressive feature film debut as this inspirational film will definitely leave you rooting for the little guy.

