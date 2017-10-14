Pinay model plays role in raging Hollywood sex scandal

Her Facebook fan page describes her as a mix of different nationalities: Filipino, Italian, Spanish, and Greek.

Meet Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, the Filipino Italian model who had accused American film executive Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Weinstein was a high-profile producer and executive, and now facing several allegations of sexual assault and harassment from women, including some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

In October 2017, following numerous allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault against him, Weinstein was fired by his company’s board of directors and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The New York Times earlier ran a story about detailed allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact with women going back decades, and at least eight separate settlements. The roster of on-the-record quotes included actress Ashley Judd.

Back to Gutierrez, the model was also instrumental in the conviction of three people for “inducing” young women to become “prostitutes” for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Gutierrez had accused Weinstein of groping her breasts in 2015. She also accused the ex-studio head of trying to put his hand up her skirt.

In a story by the New Yorker publication, Gutierrez was named among the many women who accused the film executive of sexual assault.

According to the New Yorker article, the former Miss Italy contestant met Weinstein in the show “New York Spring Spectacular” that he produced in New York in 2015.

Following that first meeting, then 22-year-old Gutierrez met Weinstein at his Tribeca office for a business meeting that turned into what appeared to be a sexual assault.

Gutierrez later reported to the NYPD Special Victims Division that Weinstein lunged at her, groped her breast and attempted to put his hand up her skirt while she protested.

After she backed off, Weinstein offered to give her a ticket to a Broadway show to meet her again that same evening.

But instead of going to the show, Gutierrez reported the incident to the police where it was later decided to wire her and attempt to extract a confession or incriminating statement from Weinstein, which they did.

But the investigation went nowhere after details of Gutierrez’s past appeared in tabloids, including her link to a bribery case against former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi.

The New Yorker reported that no charges were filed against Weinstein at that time after Gutierrez signed, in return for payment, a highly restrictive non-disclosure agreement with Weinstein that included an affidavit stating that the acts Weinstein admitted in the recording never happened.

The New Yorker also reported that Weinstein’s use of such settlements was reported by the New York Times and confirmed by numerous sources.

Gutierrez is now 24 years old. The Filipino Italian model’s mother Corazon Gutierrez is an immigrant to Italy from the Philippines.

Her recording of Weinstein was leaked to the New Yorker magazine in 2017 and was made available to the public in an October 10, 2017 article.

In the audio, Harvey Weinstein is heard admitting to groping her breast the previous day.

