Piolo Pascual and son, Iñigo, Live in Vancouver!

  • August 23, 2019
  • Entertainment
    • The Philippines’ most sought-after heartthrob, multi-awarded actor and singer is heading to Vancouver, BC!

     Mabuhay Enterprise in cooperation with Backstage Ventures, Victoria Nannies and Unit Blue Media, presents “Father & Son The Canada Tour 2019” with the Philippines’ Mr Screen Idol Piolo Pascual and his multi-talented son Iñigo Pascual.

    Hearts are aflutter with the arrival of Mr. Screen Idol and Box-Office King, Piolo Pascual, together with his talented son, the 2017 Awit Awards Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist Awardee, Iñigo Pascual.

    Get ready to swoon as father and son serenades you with their guests, Pinoy Big Brother (PBB )2nd Big Placer, the “Singing Sunshine of Davao”, Maris Racal, and Filipino comedian-actress-television host and singer Pokwang, on October 26, 2019 (Saturday) at The Centre in Vancouver. Get your tickets now!

    This show is proudly sponsored by Sam Solis Florist, Bulalohan sa Ilocos and UMAC.

    In media partnership with RF Media Group, Backstage Productions, Dahong Pilipino and Co-op Radio/Jeepney Cafe.

    For Sponsorship inquiries, call Stella (778)865-5982 and Marivic (778)238-1210.

