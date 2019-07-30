Pip-Nora-Boyet movie not pushing through

WELL, it looks like the film that award-winning director Joel Lamangan conceptualized for Nora Aunor, Tirso Cruz III, and Christopher de Leon will not push through.

Both Pip (Tirso III) and Boyet (Christopher) have refused the offer. They did not give any reason for doing so, but we are quite sure money has nothing to do with it. The two veteran actors, as far as we know, are more concerned about their roles and the project, than the amount they will be paid.

Some say Christopher de Leon and Tirso Cruz III both backed out from her new movie, “Isa Pang Bahaghari”. Maybe both Boyet and Pipo got burned since the project has not even started and yet some fans have already lambasted them.

Between the two, it was Pip who first joined showbiz. He was a song and dance star in the 1960s.

Later, he was paired with Nora Aunor, a “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion.

In no time, the Nora and Tirso – or Guy and Pip, as they were more popularly known – tandem was born. They had a huge following and they starred in several blockbuster films, some of which were produced and directed by the late Temyong Marquez.

Boyet, meanwhile, was the son of acclaimed actors Gil de Leon and Lilia Dizon. He got his biggest break when he was tapped to play the lead in Lino Brocka’s “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang” (1974).

The next year, he was paired with Guy in the Gerry de Leon movie, “Banaue.” They got married right after. They have a biological son, Ian, and four adopted children, Lotlot, Matet, Kenneth and Kiko.

The marriage did not last long, but it took years before they got their annulment. Boyet is now married to actress Sandy Andolong, with whom he has three kids.

Pip also has three kids with his wife, Lyn Ynchausti. Their eldest, Teejay, died of cancer in November 2018. Their second son, Bodie, is now a pastor. Their only daughter, Djanin, appears on screen occasionally.

In any case, Guy is all set to do the movie, “Ninang Corazon,” under the helm of director Arlyn dela Cruz, who recently suffered a heart attack.

Former Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) president Fernan de Guzman, who was assigned to line produce the movie, is thankful the filming of the movie will resume.(E. Ramos, Malaya)

Like this: Like Loading...