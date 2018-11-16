PNP chief raises concern over portrayal of police corruption in ‘Ang Probinsyano’

In the hit teleserye “Ang Probinsyano,” starring by Coco Martin, Cardo’s view of the police force has been blighted by politics and corruption. Moreso in the current arc which saw its fictional police chief try and assassinate the president.

But this negative portrayal has now raised concerns that the show might have damaged the reputation of real-life cops.

On Wednesday, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde told reporters that he wants to reassure the public that corruption within their ranks was not widespread.

“Hindi naman fair sa PNP ‘yung mga ganyang portrayal,” he said. “Parang ‘yung the chief PNP himself is a villain — hindi naman po siguro kailanman nangyari sa amin.”

“In reality, well, hindi puwedeng mangyari iyan.”

He also called the unflattering light the PNP of “Ang Probinsyano” has found itself under as “very disturbing,” and reminded that taking justice into one’s own hands is against the law.

“We are a nation of laws, not of men,” he insisted.

ABS-CBN has responded to Albayalde’s concerns, assuring the PNP chief that they have placed proper disclaimers before every episode of the show, which is viewed by millions of Filipinos.

The full statement can be read below:

“‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ assures the Philippine National Police that the characters, places, and incidents in the program are purely fictitious as stated in the disclaimer aired at the start of the show every night. There is no intention to smear the reputation of any organization or portray any person in a negative light.

“The program has also portrayed its main character, Cardo, as a hardworking police officer dedicated to saving lives and serving his fellowmen. As in the past years, ‘FPJAP’ has highlighted that good shall always triumph over evil and has shared valuable lessons and family values that have resonated with viewers.”(abs-cbn news)

