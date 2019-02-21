How Pops Fernandez ended up conquering Hollywood sans stress

For singer Pops Fernandez, Hollywood was handed to her on a silver platter. The Concert Queen was invited to be one of the 50 judges in the “Wall of the World” of reality talent competition “The World’s Best” hosted by James Corden on CBS.

Talent competitions in America are ruled by the judges. “American Idol” would not have rated as highly if it weren’t for Simon Cowell. “The Voice” will be ultra boring sans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s clashes. And so “The World’s Best” is also defined by their judges namely Drew Barrymore, RuPaul, and Faith Hill. But their decision is not final until the Wall of the World, which sees Pops for the Philippines, is counted.

Other notable personalities in the Wall of the World are Miss Colombia 2014 Ariadna Gutiérrez who placed as first runner-up in Miss Universe 2015; Carlos Latre, a famous comedian in Spain; and Kathy Wu an actress in China.

Gossip Girl interviewed Pops on her CBS stint.

“First of all, allow me to thank all who are watching ‘The World’s Best.’ According to the Nielsen, our TV show had over 20 million viewers. Of course, we have to thank CBS for putting us on a timeslot after the Super Bowl. I consider myself not lucky, but blessed because the Guy up there never forgets me.”

How did it happen?

“I got a call from CBS and they interviewed me via FaceTime. I did not know they’ve interviewed other Filipino personalities as well. Then I got a call saying I am in so I had to fly immediately to Los Angeles and tape 10 episodes. It was a surreal experience – taping at CBS together with Drew Barrymore on one set, being with the top personalities all over the world. I am still in an all-time high.”

Although “The World’s Best” is not yet over, Gossip Girl had to ask Pops what she thought is the best episode is when the TNT boys from the Philippines sang their hearts out and my fellow judges were helping me wave the Philippine flag. The talents of these three children make you proud that you are Filipino. I was so overwhelmed when the Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill, and RuPaul gave the three kids a standing ovation together with my fellow judges in the Wall of the World.”

The TNT boys made it to the auditions and they are onto the next round.

Other celebrities invited to judge were Martin Nievera and Gary Valenciano but due to their busy schedules, they declined the offer.

(G. Sanchez/mb.com)

