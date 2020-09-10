‘Prophetic’ tweets? Maine Mendoza’s years-old posts go viral for coming true

Maine Mendoza’s dream come true of appearing on music channel MYX last year was not the only “prophetic” turn of events for the actress and TV host, going by a viral compilation of her other decade-old tweets which have now become reality.

In October 2019, Mendoza entered MYX’s studios for the first time as she promoted her ABS-CBN Films project “Isa Pa with Feelings.” Nine years prior, she tweeted the signature greeting of MYX guests, apparently willing her own guesting to happen in the future — and it did.

Since her 2015 showbiz breakthrough as “Yaya Dub,” Mendoza has fulfilled many of her other dreams, and like her MYX debut, now turn out to have been the subject of her years-old posts on Twitter.

In May 2010, for instance, she tweeted about getting drenched with slime as a Nickelodeon awardee. In 2016, she was named Favorite Pinoy Personality by the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

She also candidly tweeted about her showbiz crushes Jake Cuenca and Arjo Atayde, in 2010 and 2013, respectively. In 2019, she co-starred with Cuenca in an action-comedy film, and also celebrated with Atayde their first anniversary as a couple.

“When you have a little Nostradamus in you,” wrote Mendoza’s fan Miggy Pascual, who compiled the tweets in a Facebook post that’s gone viral.

“Maine Mendoza telling everyone that if you have a dream, then go tweet [about] it,” he added.

Other seemingly prophetic tweets of Mendoza include her being a fan of Mac celebrity collaborations (April 2010) and then having her own Mac line; her promise to be seen on TV (August 2010) and then having her own teleserye; and wondering how celebrities feel when they tweet (April 2010) and then becoming one of the most followed personalities on social media.

Apparently reacting to the compilation, Mendoza on Wednesday tweeted about the “law of attraction.”

“Kung para sa ;’yo talaga ang isang bagay, anuman ang mangyari mapapasa’yo ‘to. Minsan gusto natin andyan agad-agad, pero talagang may tamang panahon para sa lahat ng bagay, kaya dapat matuto tayong maghintay,” she wrote.

Addressing her followers who are also pursuing their dreams, Mendoza advised to hold on to them despite challenges, but also recognize when it’s time to find new ones.

“Minsan medyo matagal pero pagdating ng panahon baka ikaw rin at ako cheret makakamit mo din yan. Nakakapagod man (at nakakainip) minsan pero huwag mo bitawan. Patuloy kang mangarap at maniwala pero shempre matuto din tayong tumanggap ng mga bagay na hindi para sa atin,” Mendoza wrote.

“Mararamamdaman mo naman kapag hindi talaga para sayo ang isang bagay, pero hindi ibig sabihin non ay wala na tapos na. Merong ibang bagay na nakalaan para sayo at sana kapag dumating na yung tamang oras para doon ay buong puso mong tanggapin ‘yon sa buhay mo.” (abs-cbn)

