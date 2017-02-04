Rachelle Ann Go joins London’s musical ‘Hamilton’

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 4, 2017
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 48

    • Already scheduled to reprise her role as Gigi in the 2017 Broadway revival of “Miss Saigon,” Rachelle Ann Go will continue her streak of starring in major musical productions with her casting in the coming London West End staging of “Hamilton.”

    Rachelle herself confirmed the reports posted late this week by Broadway.com and Broadwayworld.com. On her Instagram page, Rachelle posted a photo of her herself and “Hamilton” author Lin-Manuel Miranda with the caption, “So, Lin Manuel !!!” and the hashtags, #HamiltonWestEnd and #HamiltonLDN.”

    Miranda wrote the music, lyrics and libretto of “Hamilton” based on the life and times of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical was an instant hit with critics and audiences when it debuted onstage in 2015. It went on to garner a record 15 nominations in the 70th Tony Awards where it won 11 including Best Musical.

    Rachelle was cast to play the role of Elizabeth “Eliza” Schuyler Hamilton, wife of Alexander. Another Filipina, Christine Allado,will portray the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

    Now 30, Rachelle joined and won several singing competitions before rising to fame as the grand champion of GMA Network’s defunct talent search show, “Search for a Star.”

    Already a sought-after professional singer with several hit records and sold out concerts to her name, Rachelle also pursued a career in theater starting with the headlining role of Ariel in the Philippine productions of “The Little Mermaid” which was followed by her equally acclaimed turn as Jane Porter in 

    In 2014, Rachelle successfully auditioned for the West End revival of “Miss Saigon” and was cast in the role of bar girl Gigi Van Tranh. Following this, she was then cast in the role of Fantine for the 30th anniversary of another Cameron Mackintosh-produced musical, “Les Miserables,” which also toured several countries including the Philippines.

    Health and voice issues, however, forced Rachelle to skip some of the Manila shows staged at The Theatre in Solaire Resort & Casino.

    With her health no longer a concern and her voice back in tip-top shape, it looks like Rachelle is ready for bigger theatrical challenges ahead.

    Broadway.com reported that Rachelle’s stint in “Miss Saigon” ends this August, giving her more than enough time to prepare and rehearse for “Hamilton,” which opens at the Victoria Palace Theater on November 21. (E. Sallan, Interaksyon)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Archbishop Miller’s statement on Quebec shooting

    Next Story

    Nurses from Philippines to get more opportunities to work in Canada

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 04 February 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Nurses from Philippines to get more opportunities to work in Canada

      More nurses are needed in Canada. That’s according to immigration consultancy firm Enhance Visa, citing a demand for at least 60,000 nurses in Canada by 2020. The number comes from the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA). Occupations listed in Canada’s labor shortage include nurses specializing in burns, dialysis, and cardiology, ...

    • 04 February 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Rachelle Ann Go joins London’s musical ‘Hamilton’

      Already scheduled to reprise her role as Gigi in the 2017 Broadway revival of “Miss Saigon,” Rachelle Ann Go will continue her streak of starring in major musical productions with her casting in the coming London West End staging of “Hamilton.” Rachelle herself confirmed the reports posted late this ...

    • 04 February 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      Archbishop Miller’s statement on Quebec shooting

      ‘We will continue to reach out in solidarity to the Muslim community’   I am shocked and deeply saddened at the news of the deadly attack at a Quebec City mosque Sunday, and I send my sincere condolences to members of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, and to ...

    • 04 February 2017
      14 hours ago No comment

      Gold. (PG) **

      Jungle Fever! A born adventurer tries to stake his claim to fame and strike it rich in Gold.  Made by ELevation Pictures and the Weinstein Company this film explores  the mania untold wealth brings along with its quest. Lay your stake to this claim at select Cineplex Theatres across ...

    • 03 February 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Pia has message for Maxine after Miss Universe

      Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach only has good words for Maxine Medina, who represented the Philippines in the 65th Miss Universe pageant held in Manila on Monday. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Wurtzbach told Medina to “keep your head up,” saying she deserves to be called a queen. ...

    %d bloggers like this: